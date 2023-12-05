American rappers Cardi B and Offset's unsteady marriage appears to have reached a new low

Fans who were paying attention observed that the WAP hitmaker and her husband both unfollowed each other on Instagram

The news comes only hours after Cardi disclosed in a post that she was ready to outgrow relationships

American rapper Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, popularly known as Cardi B, and her husband Offset (born Kiari Kendrell Cephus) may have ended their conjugal journey.

Page Six reported that the married couple of six years has stopped following one another on the photo-sharing platform Instagram.

Cardi B and Offset have unfollowed each other online. Credit: @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

The mother of two allegedly made an even more puzzling and rude remark via Instagram Stories on Monday, December 4.

"You know when you just outgrow relationships," Cardi B wrote via one slide of the story.

On another slide, she added:

"I'm tired of protecting people's feelings. I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST."

On the same day, the Migos rapper posted an inflammatory clip of Al Pacino shirtless in the 1983 gangster movie Scarface, yelling:

"Hey, fk you, man! Who put this thing together? Me! Who do I trust? Me!"

See screenshots from Cardi B's Instagram Story channel:

Cardi B's post about relationships makes headlines Credit: @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

Cardi B fights Offset over cheating allegations

Cardi B replied angrily to her husband, Offset's accusation of adultery.

Offset alleged in an Instagram post that has since been removed that his wife cheated on him with a member of his own "gang."

Cardi went to Twitter Spaces to release a rendition of Keyshia Cole's "I Should Have Cheated," in which she struck back at the father of her kids and begged her followers not to pay attention to Offset's disturbing claim.

