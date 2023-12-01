Renowned Afrobeat superstar Burna Boy recently got people talking online as a clip of him taking on a food-tasting challenge went viral

The Nigerian singer, in the recent clip, was seen expressing his love for Plantain; he noted in the caption of the video what he thinks of people who don't like plantain

This video is an excerpt from a video of the LADbible food challenge where Burna Boy was seen devouring a plate of Eba and Egusi soup

After trending online for picking Jollof Rice over British Cauliflower Cheese, another video of Burna Boy left comparing Nigerian plantain and UK crisp goes viral.

Recall that Legit.ng reported a recent food interview done by Nigerian singer Burna Boy with LADbible. During the interview, the Afrobeat artist was put on the spot to pick between Nigerian and UK food & drinks.

Afrobeat singer Burna Boy declares his love for Plantain and reveals what he thinks of people who don't like it. Photo credit: @burnaboygram

Another excerpt from the interview has emerged online, and Burna Boy's choices of Nigerian content and snacks, as compared to the UK's, have left many feeling very proud.

Burna Boy reveals what he thinks of people who don't like plantain

In the caption of a viral clip shared on his page, the Afrobeat superstar noted that he doesn't trust anybody who doesn't like plantain.

Burna made this comment in reference to the LADbible food-tasting challenge, where he was asked to pick between fried plantain and Space Raider.

Watch the viral clip below:

See the reactions that trailed Burna Boy's video

Here are some of the reactions and comments the video stirred online:

@lilkeshofficial:

"I love you broski, but please don’t do this; plantain is overrated."

@alexjofima:

"How do I tell him I love him and I'm not after his money."

@tee_sholola:

"People that can eat plantain as breakfast, lunch and dinner gather for selfie."

@bzingers:

"People that don’t like plantains are lowkey ritualist… I said what I said."

@ugoccie:

"Don’t say this Odogwu. Plantains should not exist . Respectfully sir."

@muvajayyy:

"He makes me ovulate I loveeee him tooo muchhhhh."

@burnaboythegenre:

"Why will you put CRISP against plantain in the first place."

@chimdanchun_:

"Plantain is the best thing ever to happen to man!!!!"

@sarkindariya:

"Exactly my point always, how can you not like plantain??……..like plantain oooo, how you go take MAINTAIN TO SUSTAIN THE LEVEL YOU HAVE ATTAINED WITHOUT EATING PLANTAIN. Oh I’m PAINED."

Burna Boy is the most streamed African artist in Sub-Saharan in 2023

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls an earlier report about Burna Boy making history as the most streamed African artist in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Social media was awash recently with messages of the annual data of listeners and users of the streaming app Spotify.

According to the data released by Spotify, Burna Boy, for the second time in a row, is the most streamed artist in Africa for 2023.

