A video of a man calling out singer KCee for buying a Corolla car for Ojazzy, a young boy behind his Ojapiano sound, is trending

The man in a clip revealed he was disappointed in KCee, claiming the singer made money from the song to buy the boy a cheap car

As expected, the viral video has stirred reactions online, with some netizens throwing their support behind KCee

An unknown man in a video circulating on social media has dragged popular singer Kingsley Okonkwo KCee over his car gift to Ojazzy, a young boy behind his Ojapiano sound.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that KCee, alongside his younger brother, gifted Ojazzy a brand new Toyota Corolla as a birthday gift, which saw the young boy expressing gratitude to the singer.

However, a Nigerian man in a viral video has hit out at KCee for buying a car, which he claimed was less than N6 million.

According to the man, KCee made more than enough money from Ojapiano to buy Ojazzy a Corrolla.

The man in the viral video said:

"Una no shame, I dey shame for you, he no know how much you make from that song, you go dey buy am Corolla wey no reach 6m."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that KCee performed Ojapiano at Rema's O2 Arena show.

Reactions as man drags KCee

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

biscohuzzle:

"Cars are Liabilities, They bought him what he can Manage and Maintain at the main time."

alsinapromzy:

"Kcee paid him for his services, this just a gift. So that means he also need to buy Prado for the producer abi."

urchman1234:

"Make him buy am Lambo? Sheeer the boy go fit maintain am?"

hybikay01:

"Which car him suppose come buy am ? Lol."

drealdaemo:

"He buy am wetin he go fit dey maintain una dey complain na person wey dey waka with leg go dey say he no like one car colour."

KCee vows to sue Ojazzy's manager Igwe Credo

In a previous report via Legit.ng, KCee expressed displeasure at Igwe Credo after the latter called him out.

KCee, in a video, shared how he hosted Igwe Credo and Ojazzy, paying for their feeding.

The singer, who vowed to sue Igwe Credo, shared how his attempts to get Ojazzy to perform at shows were repeatedly turned down.

