A Nigerian lady has revealed the dream she had about 31-year-old singer, Davido, on Saturday, November 25

According to the confused lady, she kept seeing the singer all the time in her dreams and sought help

The dream she narrated sparked reactions on social media as many criticised and made fun of her

A Nigerian lady, who claims to be seeing Davido in her dreams, has caused a commotion on social media.

In a private message she sent to Facebook Influencer, Innocent Tino, which he made public, the lady said she had dreamt of the 'Feel' crooner countless times.

She said she always sees Davido in her dreams. Photo Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

She said the most recent was on Saturday, November 25 and narrated how she and him were taking pictures in the dream.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"...I keep seeing Davido in my dreams countless times. Last night, I saw him again. We were taking pictures..."

The confused lady wondered why she kept having such dreams. When contacted about the private message, Innocent told Legit.ng the lady confirmed to him that the dream was a recurrent thing.

People tackled the female dreamer

It'z Mella Saint said:

"Davido that I went and ask Amadioha to check him till now the gods are silent now you Are seen him in your dreams, that must be That duplicate Davido from your ancestors."

Olasunbo Hamzat said:

"Meaning you are just found of imagination abeg bo lenbe Paso o play nibeyen mo."

Gift Christopher said:

"This is crazy!!!"

Wûrld Bøbby said:

"Stop drinking to much alcohol before imagination finish u for dream."

Samuel Shaibu said:

"Na malaria and typhoid they cause am..e don too much for her body..tell her to stop imagine na imagination won finish am."

Micheal Ade Jr. said:

"Nah Bad Dream Bro Go fast for 7 days."

Don Ninho said:

"Hunger don make this one dey dream of Davido.

"Why not dream of ur bf."

Lady begs to be Davido's pilot

In a related report, a lady had begged Davido to employ her as his pilot.

In pitching her qualifications to the Holy Ground crooner, 24-year-old Omolara said that she has a commercial pilot licence in flying aeroplanes.

Omolara added that she would love to be employed to fly the jet behind him. The lady asked for the opportunity to meet the singer and speak further about her qualifications.

Lady excited as she sees Davido and Chioma in her church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was overwhelmed with joy after finding Davido and Chioma in church.

The lady quickly rushed to their front to make a video. At some point, the lady removed her church scarf so that she could look prettier as she pouted towards the camera.

As she was doing that, some ladies were all over the couple taking pictures. While all this was going on, Davido and Chioma kept smiling faces. People found it funny that the lady removed her scarf to appear cuter.

Source: Legit.ng