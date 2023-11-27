Pete Edochie was among the popular celebrities who turned up at the Afamefuna movie premiere

A viral clip showed Alexx Ekubo assisting the veteran actor as he arrived at the venue of the event

The video has, however, seen netizens dragging Yul Edochie, as many claimed he should have been the one assisting his dad

Nollywood stars like Pete Edochie, Stan Nze and wife Blessing Obasi, Alexx Ekubo, Kanayo. O Kanayo were among the famous faces in the movie industry who attended the Afamefuna movie premiere, which took place on Sunday, November 27.

However, a clip from the event showing Alexx assisting Pete as he arrived at the event has left people talking.

Pete Edochie attends Afamefuna movie premiere. Credit: @peteedochie @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In the short clip, the veteran actor held Alexx's hand as he walked into the venue amid cheers from colleagues and fans.

Watch the viral video of Alexx Ekubo assisting Pete Edochie at a movie premiere below:

Watch video as Stan Nze and his wife Blessing arrive at the movie premiere below:

Netizens react to video of Alexx Ekubo with Pete Edochie

Many took to the comment section to express displeasure at Yul Edochie as they believed he should be the one supporting his dad. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

elbinie:

"The man oozes an aura of respect without stress."

obadatofizzy:

"Pikin wey suppose hold him hand Dey zuzu up and down."

avril8th_place:

"I love the way Alex is looking after him."

tolusucre:

"Pikin wey suppose hold him papa dey customize fake chain up and down."

mojereolaikeoluwa:

"Daddy please advise uncle Y."

tobadavidd:

"This man too get levels.. @yuledochie you no dey learn at all?"

itygirl:

"@yuledochie u sure say na this man born you?"

engr.komasley:

"@avril8th_place something wey Yul suppose dy do, em and Judy go dy IG dy do Isi mmili and Ijele."

Source: Legit.ng