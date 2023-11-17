Video of Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji smoking at an event has gone viral on social media

In the clip, the actor, who was adorned in a white flowing Agbada, was seen dancing and puffing away

The video has sparked mixed reactions as many of the actor's fans expressed disappointment at his action

Nigerian movie star Abdulateef Adedimeji is trending on social media as many netizens were utterly shocked to see him smoking at an event.

In the viral video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Lateef, who rocked a white flowing Agbada and yellow cap at a party, was seen dancing and puffing away what seemed to be a cigar at an event.

Video of Lateef Adedimeji smoking at a party trends. Credit: @adedimejilateef.

Source: Instagram

It is unclear if the video was from a movie scene, but fans have criticised Lateef's actions.

Nollywood stars react to Lateef Adedimeji's video

One of the actor's colleagues, Ronke Odusanya, retweeted the video and added a picture of her smoking,

See her post here.

Popular actor Femi Adebayo also seemingly defended Lateef as he reacted with a picture of him smoking.

See his post here.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a bedroom scene of Lateef and Nancy Isime stirred a reaction from his wife, Mo Bimpe.

Mixed reactions as video shows Lateef Adedimeji smoking

Some of Lateef's fans claimed he constantly smokes, and it doesn’t make him a bad person or irresponsible. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

KinqKudos:

"Wait, so Lateef Adedimeji smokes? He looks way too responsible to be a smoker. I’m highly disappointed in him. Tueeeh!!"

Davey_Mamman:

"Person go dey cry for movie like say him eyes wan comot you think say na ordinary."

Tee_Classiquem1:

"The funny thing is he is even an Alfa."

SolaTransforma:

"Someone who doesn’t know you is enjoying his life and seems so happy and you here crying about disappointment. People funny sha."

oboy_jay:

"I don’t know who told you that smoking is a sign of irresponsibility."

Fhumygate:

"I think it’s a movie l, even if he smokes he won’t do it outside like this."

Lateef Adedimeji poses beside his mansion and car

Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, Mo Bimpe, caught the attention of netizens with their post online.

The actor was spotted in a lush background that happened to be his abode as he unconsciously showed off his mansion and automobile.

In his caption, he discussed living a decent life and advised his followers to be grateful for what life has given them thus far.

Source: Legit.ng