Famous Nigerian billionaire and show promoter Paulo Okoye has sparked a major conversation online over the decline of concert-goers

Paulo, in a post, noted that the concert business is on a decline globally, and this fall has hit many Nigerian artists badly

He also noted that most Afrobeats singers have priced themselves out of the Nigerian market with extremely high rates

Famous show promoter and the One Africa annual concert convener, Paulo Okoye, has sparked an intriguing conversation online.

The serial businessman shared a list of things gradually affecting the Nigerian concert/show business.

Iyabo Ojo's hubby Paulo laments the high rates demanded by Nigerian artists, which has led to low ticket purchases. Photo credit: @paulop2104/@burnaboygram/@davido

He noted that concerts and shows were gradually on the decline globally. However, the painful part is that most Afrobeats artists, especially the A & B list performers, have priced themselves out of the Nigerian with their extremely high rates.

Adekunle Gold, Kizz Daniel, and Afronation cancel their concerts

The big question on everyone's lips is, "Is Afrobeat on a decline?". Music moguls, celebrities, hypemen, and DJs have all reacted to the recent multiple cancellations and postponement of shows by some A-list artists.

The AfroNation in Lagos was cancelled, and Adekunle Gold and Kizz Daniels' show in the UK has been rescheduled/cancelled.

However, the bane is that most of these artists have become too expensive to be paid to perform in Nigeria because of their extremely high rates.

It is nearly halfway through November, and no big Nigerian music star has announced a date for their annual December concert.

In reaction to the growing trend, Paulo Okoye queried if Nigerian artists are ready to bite their tongues and reduce concert prices for the Nigerian market.

See Paulo's post below:

See Do2dtun's reaction to the conversation:

See how netizens reacted to the conversation

@djbign:

"I literally just said this now…… it’s time for others to cake out. You want A list, but you can’t afford them? I’ll give you their songs with finesse. Period."

@bosa_lee:

"Unnecessary over pricing why tell me almost 3m for shalipopi brother."

@03mediaceo:

"Djs are touring Europe now ans selling out venues, we gonna do more of Djs and hype tours soon……"

@ebuukanary:

"Go to Hollywood and say this!.. I blame African structureless music industry..."

@mr.jollof_:

"Organize your event with lots of DJ’s. Most of this so called artists lip sing so what’s the point paying huge sum when they cannot perform without the help of a DJ."

@kevinikokoli:

"Now it’s time for concerts to start focusing on DJs and Hypemen."

@adesope_shopsydoo:

"There will be a reset … the game is about to change , evolve or die off."

@bisobiz:

"Revert to the older guys… 2face, dbanj and the like. They even have a better stage craft."

@billyque_b:

"Can u imagine what a good thought. Boss they don even collect food from most of us promoters mouth thinking they can do concerts and events now on their own or calling ridiculous prices for promoters."

@themzy9:

"It's disheartening to see some Nigerian artists taking advantage of promoters and engaging in practices that harm the industry's integrity. Many of them demand exorbitant fees while rarely committing to more than a couple of bookings each year, driven by greed rather than a genuine interest in their craft."

@princessbase_:

"Some people will learn the hard way."

Burna leads charges N785m per show, followed by Wizkid, Davido & others

Legit.ng recalls releasing a report on how much Nigerian artists charge to perform at shows and concerts.

Even though it is public knowledge that musicians make money from streams, adverts and endorsements, performances at home and abroad are still the biggest revenue generator.

In a report by Vanguard, in a chat with the Chief Executive Officer of Cole Management Services, Adeshola Adefuwa-Cole, he revealed Burna Boy commands the highest fee.

