Popular Nigerian blogger, Tosin Silverdam’s father has passed on to the dismay of his loved ones

Taking to social media, the online personality shared the heartbreaking news on his official Instagram page

Tosin revealed the circumstances that led to his father’s death while sharing videos from his burial

Controversial Nigerian blogger, Tosin ‘Silverdam’ Damolekun, is not in the best of moods after the unfortunate demise of his father.

The media personality was left heartbroken after his aged dad passed on after suffering an illness.

Blogger Tosin Silverdam in tears as he loses dad.

Source: Instagram

Taking to his official Instagram page, via his stories, the blogger shared a video of his father’s casket being slowly lowered into the ground as a pastor prayed over it.

In another post, he shared a video of a group of men carrying the casket to the hole that they had dug for it. Tosin Silverdam finally opened up on what led to his father’s demise. According to him, ulcer killed his father.

The blogger added in a subsequent post that he broke down in tears when he had to pour sand on his father’s coffin because it dawned on him at that moment that he was never coming back.

According to Tosin, he had spoken to his dad just two days before his demise and was even planning to go and give them foodstuff and a deep freezer he bought for his mum.

The socialite explained that he had even bought druggs for his dad a day before he died and was deliberately missing his father’s calls because he knew he wanted to thank him.

He wrote:

“That Feeling When They Are Burying Your Father And You Have To Pour Sand On His Grave. I Cried, Like I Cried. That Was When It Dawned On Me.

The Man I Still Spoke To 2 Days Before, Planning To Go Give Them Food Stuff And The Deep Freezer I Bought For My Mum. | Still Sent Money For Druggs A Day Before He Died, He Called Me To Thank Me But I Purposely Missed His Call With The Hope To Call Him Later Cos I Knew He Just Wanted To Thank Me. It Is Well.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Tears as Tosin Silverdam's dad passes on.

Source: Instagram

May his soul rest in peace.

Source: Legit.ng