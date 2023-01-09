Popular Instagram blogger, Tosin Silverdam, has come online to share happiness and gratitude for his new car

The controversial gist giver, who used to own a small car, described his new win as an upgrade and attributed it to the gossip industry

Fans and colleagues of Tosin have joined to celebrate his new achievement, with some making fun of his media persona

Popular Nigerian social media blogger Tosin Silverdam began the new year with a new car.

The gist-giver took to Instagram to share photos of an SUV he bought and hinted that the 'tatafo' business is really paying him.

Instagram blogger Tosin Silverdam flaunts new car Credit: @_tosinsilverdam

Source: Instagram

In Tosin Silverdam’s words:

"Yas! I can finally show off my new ride, I don upgrade. Gossip business is a good business . Thank you, Jesus. I forgot to wear my bra, see my b*obs "

See Tosin Silverdam’s post here:

Fans react to Tosin Silverdam’s new whip

mizwanneka:

"Congratulations tosin but then againnnnnnnnnnn!"

hih_bee_kay:

"Gossip is good until I copy your business and they beat me blue black …. "

mufeeda_rasheed1:

"Congratulations na mummy of lagos change the car for you."

cream_berrylicious:

"Atleast you they take am step by step some go just buy house 50million, car 20million straight congratulations hard work sure pays."

sharonofficial126:

"Which one is upgrade to a small jeep He buy jeep abi he nor buy jeep."

abiodun.website.developer:

"No upgrade is small and there is nothing like small jeep. na big win. Congratulations."

kemxy_699:

"I have one question! Why do people cover plate number on SM? But still drive it open in public."

itohanpreshys:

"Congrats ooo but na ur yansh scatter wey u take get the car, nr b any gossip."

Fans and colleagues congratulate Phyna as she buys new Benz

Big Brother Naija Level-up season winner Phyna ended 2022 and began 2023 on a high note as she gifted herself a new Benz.

Sharing the good news online, the reality star posted a photo of her new car key with the old one, indicating she now has two in her garage.

On her Instagram story channel, Phyna shared a video of the elegant black car decorated with a huge red bow and balloons.

Source: Legit.ng