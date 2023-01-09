“Congratulations but Then Again”: Celebration As Blogger Tosin Silverdam Buys New Jeep
- Popular Instagram blogger, Tosin Silverdam, has come online to share happiness and gratitude for his new car
- The controversial gist giver, who used to own a small car, described his new win as an upgrade and attributed it to the gossip industry
- Fans and colleagues of Tosin have joined to celebrate his new achievement, with some making fun of his media persona
Popular Nigerian social media blogger Tosin Silverdam began the new year with a new car.
The gist-giver took to Instagram to share photos of an SUV he bought and hinted that the 'tatafo' business is really paying him.
In Tosin Silverdam’s words:
"Yas! I can finally show off my new ride, I don upgrade. Gossip business is a good business . Thank you, Jesus. I forgot to wear my bra, see my b*obs "
See Tosin Silverdam’s post here:
Fans react to Tosin Silverdam’s new whip
mizwanneka:
"Congratulations tosin but then againnnnnnnnnnn!"
hih_bee_kay:
"Gossip is good until I copy your business and they beat me blue black …. "
mufeeda_rasheed1:
"Congratulations na mummy of lagos change the car for you."
cream_berrylicious:
"Atleast you they take am step by step some go just buy house 50million, car 20million straight congratulations hard work sure pays."
sharonofficial126:
"Which one is upgrade to a small jeep He buy jeep abi he nor buy jeep."
abiodun.website.developer:
"No upgrade is small and there is nothing like small jeep. na big win. Congratulations."
kemxy_699:
"I have one question! Why do people cover plate number on SM? But still drive it open in public."
itohanpreshys:
"Congrats ooo but na ur yansh scatter wey u take get the car, nr b any gossip."
