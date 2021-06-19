Top Nigerian footballer, Odion Jude Ighalo, has taken to his Instagram page to share a cryptic message following his estranged wife's recent posts online

Recall Adesuwa had taken to her Instagram Story to allege that the football star had welcomed a child with one of his mistresses

She went on to address critics coming for her over the post, stating that she can take everything away from him if she wanted

Several Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the ongoing drama between the former celebrity couple

A few hours after Odion Jude Ighalo's estranged wife, Adesuwa, took to her Instagram Story to allege that he had welcomed a child with his mistress, the footballer has responded.

Ighalo has reacted to his estranged wife's post. Photo credit: @ighalojude, @desuwa30

In a post which he has since edited, Ighalo stated coyly that he was a man God has blessed that no one can bring down.

In his words:

"You can never bring a good man down. Who God has bless, no man can curse."

See post below:

Adesuwa's callout

His post believed to be a response to Adesuwa's posts in which she talked about him welcoming another child from a second baby mama.

She also slammed people saying she is pained by her estranged husband's lifestyle.

According to her, one of his baby mamas took him to court over failure to pay child support.

She also added:

"If I decide to take everything today, nothing de happen."

See post below:

Nigerians react

The ongoing drama has left several social media users amused and others, concerned over the couple's strained relationship.

Read some comments below:

official_dj_billz:

"Trips "

logan_of_lagos:

"Ighalo My sister is still available just in case "

mizz_winniee:

"What a show of shame."

officialwuraolaa:

"Marriage is not for kids."

mz_barghz:

"Una matter no concern me .... I read and I laughed "

glow_ria19:

"Fear Esan men,one woman can never satisfy them"

_tioluwalope:

"They still love each other."

rozlet_____xx:

"You’re not a good man uncle, how can you be married and have 2 baby mamas plus mistresses fear God na."

