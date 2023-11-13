A video of Afrobeat star Davido and his beautiful wife, Chioma, at an Adeleke family event has gone viral

The young couple joined other members of the Adeleke family as one of the grandkids was celebrating their birthday

Davido's wife, Chioma, was spotted without her newborn twins, and some netizens chided her

A video of Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, out attending a birthday party has sparked reactions online.

The beautiful couple were spotted at one of the family's birthday party on Sunday, November 12, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Chioma and Davido attended a family event in the US. Photo credit: @davido/@famousblogng

The video of the couple making the rounds is coming precisely four weeks after reports about them welcoming a set of twins went viral.

Fans slam Chioma for attending a party without the twins

Davido and Chioma have come under immense scrutiny and criticism as netizens slammed them for attending a party without their newborns.

Some fans slammed the singer's wife for stepping out barely a month after welcoming her kids.

However, some fans were glad to see the young mother of two showing her face in the public months after going underground.

@etimajonathan:

"Aaaahhhh! And I'm still indoors with my 2-months old baby! Who do me?"

@lovecasted:

"She don start waka waka."

@ayomide.godfrey:

"Davido no go allow this girl rest n have privacy for once, shey guy yi wa alright sha."

@therealdeal_lady:

"Dem don leave pikin start dere waka waka again."

@teeto__olayeni:

"She's pretty amd looking relaxed . May their joy be permanent."

@phatmimie:

"This Chioma friend na gumbody sha."

@ankara.glamcode:

"This Kiki girl is Chioma’s soul sister."

@tesha_nita101:

"Awww…Naomi is the definition of a true friend in Chioma’s life. Asin, she embodies what it means to have a loyal friend."

@slimkiki:

"Forget it Chioma is naturally a humble person."

@cocoloso__:

"We love you Chi. You’re blessed beyond measure."

@yii_sha:

"Beautiful Chioma, feels soo good to see her smiling ..."

@aishakeji:

"Una wey dey complain stupid complain up and down, how una take know say she leave children for house? Those babies fit dey the party ground but as una stu now,sense far from una heads."

Davido posts video after welcoming twins with Chioma

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Davido left many of his fans hanging amidst reports of him welcoming a set of twins with his wife, Chioma.

On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, netizens heard the report about the DMW boss welcoming a set of twins in the United States of America.

Instead of announcing the birth of his kids, the singer left many of his fans on the edge by sharing a clip of himself with no captions.

