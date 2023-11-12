“Portable Mind Don Settle”: Young Duu Reacts As Video of Him Allegedly Buying Benz Goes Viral
- Young Duu has taken to social media to debunk the reports of him acquiring a multi-million naira Benz
- This was after the former Zeh Nation signee was spotted in a brand new whip in a viral video
- Reacting, the Oyinmo singer said he was yet to buy a Benz as some netizens claimed it was a sign of relief for Portable
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Upcoming singer Young Duu recently went viral on social media over reports of him acquiring a new Mercedes Benz.
This was after a viral video showed Young Duu rejoicing and dancing inside a new whip.
Young Duu breaks silence
Young Duu, whose new song Oyinmo, featuring skit maker and singer Carter Efe, has been receiving positive feedback from Nigerians, debunked rumours of him buying a car.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
In a post via his Instastory, Young Duu appealed to fans to help him acquire one by streaming his songs.
He wrote:
“I never buy Benz oo. Make una help me stream OYIMO make I fit buy Benz. Ejor eyin fans mi.”
Netizens react as Young Duu denies buying a Benz
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; see them below:
suzzy_blog:
"Portable mind don setttle now."
nikky_owokoya:
"Portable rogo lai de cele."
abdulrahman.babalola:
"Una want give portable high BP."
10x_grindin:
"You and that spit boy sha wan give portable high bp."
hybee_visuals:
"Portable mind nor go touch floor she!."
sharkblog:
"Youngidu for wait till tomorrow b4 e announce this make we see how ring light go take set."
kizzypoundz_official_:
"You go Dey explain tire."
iamcompleted_:
"I can’t wait to see your Benz."
official_shaykeed:
"Portable don unhang himself from odogwu bar as he hear this one."
la__szn:
"Portable catching his breath rn."
star_cross19:
"Portable mind will be calm now wahala."
Young Duu parties with Mayorkun
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Young Duu made headway on the internet with a video of him having a good time with some top players in the music industry.
A video saw the young street-pop act in the company of Mayorkun and Yhemo Lee.
The Oyinmo Imela crooner dished out some dance steps that left netizens impressed.
Source: Legit.ng