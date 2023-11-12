Young Duu has taken to social media to debunk the reports of him acquiring a multi-million naira Benz

This was after the former Zeh Nation signee was spotted in a brand new whip in a viral video

Reacting, the Oyinmo singer said he was yet to buy a Benz as some netizens claimed it was a sign of relief for Portable

Upcoming singer Young Duu recently went viral on social media over reports of him acquiring a new Mercedes Benz.

This was after a viral video showed Young Duu rejoicing and dancing inside a new whip.

Young Duu debunks buying a Benz. Credit: @portablebaeby @officiall_yung_duu

Source: Instagram

Young Duu breaks silence

Young Duu, whose new song Oyinmo, featuring skit maker and singer Carter Efe, has been receiving positive feedback from Nigerians, debunked rumours of him buying a car.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a post via his Instastory, Young Duu appealed to fans to help him acquire one by streaming his songs.

He wrote:

“I never buy Benz oo. Make una help me stream OYIMO make I fit buy Benz. Ejor eyin fans mi.”

Netizens react as Young Duu denies buying a Benz

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; see them below:

suzzy_blog:

"Portable mind don setttle now."

nikky_owokoya:

"Portable rogo lai de cele."

abdulrahman.babalola:

"Una want give portable high BP."

10x_grindin:

"You and that spit boy sha wan give portable high bp."

hybee_visuals:

"Portable mind nor go touch floor she!."

sharkblog:

"Youngidu for wait till tomorrow b4 e announce this make we see how ring light go take set."

kizzypoundz_official_:

"You go Dey explain tire."

iamcompleted_:

"I can’t wait to see your Benz."

official_shaykeed:

"Portable don unhang himself from odogwu bar as he hear this one."

la__szn:

"Portable catching his breath rn."

star_cross19:

"Portable mind will be calm now wahala."

Young Duu parties with Mayorkun

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Young Duu made headway on the internet with a video of him having a good time with some top players in the music industry.

A video saw the young street-pop act in the company of Mayorkun and Yhemo Lee.

The Oyinmo Imela crooner dished out some dance steps that left netizens impressed.

Source: Legit.ng