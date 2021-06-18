Nigerian singer Wizkid has got people talking on social media after he was recently spotted at an exotic restaurant with friends

The singer and his friends gathered around a table as they drank, danced, and laughed at the jokes cracked

A receipt of all the singer and his friends ate and drank was spotted online and many hailed him for taking care of himself

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nigerian singer Wizkid has been in the news recently and it doesn't look like it would stop soon especially as long as he is in Nigeria.

The father of three who recently came into the country for a show has been sharing some of his moments with friends and fans on his social media page.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Wizkid reportedly splashes millions of naira during his outing with some friends. Photos: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Wizkid hosts some friends

Recently, the singer shared some videos on his Instagram story and they revealed him having fun with some friends including singer Wande Coal.

The singer and his friends seemed to be at a fancy restaurant and they had a table to themselves. Gathered together on the table, the singer and his friends were seen drinking, dancing, and laughing at jokes.

The receipt from the singer's outing with his friends was spotted online and Wizkid reportedly splashed almost N4m that night.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Reactions

As expected, Wizkid's fans had something to say about the singer's show of wealth.

iam_nabby:

"Omo 4MILLION na person business budget be that ooo."

mynameismyname01:

"I think the man has put humble on the shelf to show that he’s got it as he’s been quiet for too long. it’s allowed abeg."

_iamsheila__:

"Are u people sure it’s Wizkid dats been with his fone for the past few days?? Baba nor Dey flaunt before o."

topman_tech:

"Someone that works well. Needs time to flex well."

pakolee__:

"Davido don dey influence burna and wizzy on how to spend and flaunt on social media."

kwamezack_:

"Whilst this Money can be used for the poor."

ivy_june09:

"this guy is really balling hard these days; I'm sure he is proud of his album. Big Wiz."

Wizkid's first son flaunts dollar notes

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer's first son Boluwatife said he only speaks in foreign currency after Wizkid gave him some dollar notes.

Tife shared a video and it showed him flaunting the money and even pretended to make a phone call with it at some point.

The excited young boy also noted that his billion-dollar privacy was being invaded as he sprayed the money to the excitement of his mother who cheered him on.

Source: Legit.ng