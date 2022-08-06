A popular auto dealer IVD has taken to social media to call out Nigerian rapper Reminisce for failing to hold up his end of their deal

Lamenting bitterly about the bills he has to pay, the car seller called out Reminisce for not sticking to his plan and issued an ultimatum

IVD's post sparked mixed reactions on social media with many pointing out how hard the economy is for everybody

Popular Nigerian rapper Reminisce has been called out by a auto delaer on social media for failing to pay for a car.

The car dealer who is popular on Instagram lamented about how quite a number of people are owing him despite the fact that he also has bills to pay.

Nigerians react as auto dealer calls out Reminisce Photo credit: @ivd001/@iamreminisce

Source: Instagram

He continued by tagging Reminisce and noted that not getting paid was not part of their plan, and the rapper has just been taking him for a fool.

IVd lastly issued a 24 hour ultimatum for the musician to pay up and revealed hw would be naming and calling out other debtors.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post below:

Nigerians react to the post

phatnbougie_:

"Omo I still dey dread reminisce from KOB ohh this brother get mind "

aeclothing_104_nigeria:

"Let them put him in mind he got bills we all know things have doubled up how do you want him to stock is store if ure not paying."

officialnekky:

"The country hard right now for everybody "

dutchmamba:

"Tins hard for the country side make dealers get patience with us small we go pay only say things get as them be "

gozzy_afriqueng:

"Oga keep your names because even if you post Dem no go pay ok. When una do transaction we no no so go their gate mbok. This days ppl no get shame again, you call out or not am sure they don't care. Sort your issue."

rf_mane:

"No do Baba hafusa like this now OG MI! If to say I get money I for help am pay sef "

posho_beads_fascinators:

"Next thing he will say because he was called out,he’s not paying anymore"

Cossy Ojiakor calls out tenant who insulted and threatens to deal with her

Actress Cossy Orjiakor took to her Instagram page to drag one of her tenants, Chimezie Mbah who she claimed threatened to deal with her.

Cossy called on her fans and followers to hold Chimezie responsible if anything happened to her as she wondered why someone who can't keep rules and regulations will be willing to beat up his landlady.

She shared photos of Chimezie and his wife and said the lady he dealt with has wounds all over her body.

Source: Legit.ng