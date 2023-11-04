Singer Seun Kuti's nephew Made recently got married, and he attended with other family members

Seun showed in a video of Made, and his wife's dancing and different reactions greeted his appearance

Many people say the singer did not look like he came to the party but rather to act as a fetish priest

Popular singer Seun Kuti has sparked reactions on social media with his appearance at his nephew Made's wedding.

Made married his lover, Inedoye, on Wednesday, November 1, in a lavish and star-studded ceremony.

Video of Seun Kuti at Made's wedding Photo credit: @bigbirdkuti/@virtuousii

Source: Instagram

In one of the couple's viral dance and romantic moments, Seun was seen in the background dancing and having a good time.

The controversial singer rocked the purple aso-ebi in the Yoruba agbada style with a cap and different beads to match.

He danced with a cap in his hand, oblivious to the couple and their people having a good time.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Seun Kuti's look

The singer's appearance sparked hilarious reactions and comments on social media, read some of them below:

l.tobiloba:

"Seun be like Babalawo with him coconut head like Abijawara bíi ękin."

itzhettie:

"It’s how soft and subtle he is. She’s so lucky. I wish them all the love in the world. The genuineness of the companionship is so obvious and beautiful to see."

biyitheplug:

"like those baba wey dey hold rain for ijebu & abeokuta."

p.r.i.y.e___:

"I looked at Seun and looked at the comment and looked at him again and looked at the comment."

chinweo_esq:

"I bet 98% didn't see Seun at first. No lies told shaaaa."

"Seun wear full babalawo outfit come dey dance like who carry juju for pocket."

kokoletjenny:

"Una to get bad for twitter, didn’t even know he attended cos someone said Seun was arranging ringlight with daddyfreeze over AY matter."

queenbee_shellz:

"You can not see it until you see it, and now you can’t unsee it, some people just have bad mouth."

Made Kuti's wife reveals how they met

Legit.ng earlier reported that Inedoye, in a short interview, revealed she and Made met in high school and had a school father/daughter relationship.

The pair remained friends and reunited in 2018 after the singer returned to the country, and they kicked off then.

Made, on his part said they started dating three years ago, and coincidentally, they got married on the anniversary of their relationship, November 1.

Source: Legit.ng