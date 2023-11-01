During their wedding, Made and his wife Inedoye shared the romantic story of how they met

The singer's wife revealed he was her school father in high school, and they remained Facebook friends before they reconnected in 2018

Made revealed their wedding day is also the anniversary of their relationship, which kick-started on November 1 2020

Today, November 1, singer and Fela Kuti's grandson, Made, tied the knot with his lover, Inedoye.

Amid their ceremony, the couple took a moment to share how they met with Bellanaija.

Netizens gush over Made Kuti and wife's story Photo credit: @inedoye/@bellanaijaweddings

Source: Instagram

Inedoye, in her short interview, revealed she and Made met in high school and had a school father/daughter relationship.

The pair remained friends and reunited in 2018 after the singer returned to the country, and they kicked off then.

Watch her interview here:

Made, on his part said they started dating three years ago, and coincidentally, they were getting married on the anniversary of their relationship, November 1.

The singer also revealed his favourite thing about his wife is her smile.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to Made and Nedo's love story

chii.ogbu:

"I Love how she rocked her natural hair."

kootje_paul:

"Natural hair girls are still winning oooh, don’t let any one pressure you biko."

therealkaykay_1:

"Try dey date your school father....e get why."

chii.ogbu:

"I admire people who have “old love” and nurtured it. It’s not easy to start a brand new relationship in 2023."

belloaweni:

"Marriage is a beautiful thing when you have a right partner."

bimps_cy:

"Fela has strong genes, sha. I can literally still see his face in his grandson."

favour.spencer:

"I talk am. This school daughter thing nah scam. Nah love in disguise."

sayo_collections:

"School father things. Love is beautiful."

Made exchanges vows with wife in video

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer tied the knot with his lover, Inedoye Onyeso on Wednesday, November 1.

Both dressed in white, Made and Nedo exchanged their vows in a beautiful ceremony in the presence of family and friends.

Everyone cheered as gushed as the lovers exchanged promises to do life together in love and unison.

Source: Legit.ng