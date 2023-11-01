Made Kuti and his beautiful wife Inedoye made a beautiful scene as they danced and had their moments at their wedding ceremony

The singer and his stunning mum had their mother-son moment, and netizens couldn't help but gush over them

Other beautiful videos and moments of Made, his wife, their friends and family at the wedding have gone viral online

Made Kuti, the grandson of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti tied the knot with his wife, Inedoye today November 1, and it was a beautiful affair.

Beautiful videos have graced social media all day, and more have emerged on Instagram as the ceremony progressed.

Photos of Made Kuti and his wife at their weddimng

For the engagement and reception ceremonies, popular celebrities like Banky W, Kate Henshaw and Shaffy Bello were spotted having an amazing time.

Made and his wife were in their own world as they shared different moments with their fans and family.

Below are videos from Made Kuti's wedding:

The bride and her girls danced in and she showed off her dance skills.

Made sat like royalty as his groomsmen flanked him for photos and videos.

Made and Inedoye's mums catwalked and danced onto the dancefloor as they hugged and prayed for their children's union.

Groom's father, Femi Kuti and his ex wife, Funke dance in as the crowd cheered them on.

The bride and her girls have their moment as they danced to Burna Boy's City Boys.

Made and Inedoye have their first dance, oblivious of the crowd watching them.

The couple cut their cake with smiles at the reception.

Kate Henshaw, Banky W and other celebrities showed up for the Anikulapo-Kutis.

Timi Dakolo performs Iyawo Mi for Made and Inedoye.

Shaffy Bello, Kate Henshaw and others take over the dancefloor.

Made Kuti's wife reveal how they met

Legit.ng reported that on November 1, singer and Fela Kuti's grandson, Made, tied the knot with his lover, Inedoye.

Inedoye, in her short interview, revealed she and Made met in high school and had a school father/daughter relationship.

The pair remained friends and reunited in 2018 after the singer returned to the country, and they kicked off then.

