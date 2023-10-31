Some single young people decided to pray to God for a life partner, and they held a prayer conference

In a widely circulated video, the single people were seen praying hard and asking God to intervene and give them life partners

The video is generating mixed reactions among social media users, some of whom said there is nothing wrong with praying

A prayer conference has been held for young people who are single and are interested in getting life partners.

The prayer conference was captured in a video posted on TikTok by Mama Zion, who said it was also an opportunity to meet and greet.

The prayer conference also had a meet-and-greet opportunity for attendees.

In the video, many young persons who are believed to be single were seen in a large church, mingling and supposedly praying.

Single people pray for partners at a church

Some of the young people were in clusters, chatting and probably getting to know each other, as the caption of the video suggested it was also a meet-and-greet opportunity.

The video went viral on social media platforms and attracted mixed reactions from netizens.

While some people are of the view that praying for a life partner is not wrong, others said they suspect there would be more ladies at the conference.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to singles prayer conference

@afomaohaka said:

"I connect my sister and friends who are still single. May God locate them with their husbands."

@Stella okunuga said:

"I connect my friends Janet and Reacheal in the alter and all those who are here looking for husbands. May the almighty Father grant them their hearts."

@Muyiherself commented:

"999 women 1 man, may God answer una prayer."

@faithfulfaith22 said:

"Justice for singles Lord. Another year ending. May heaven remember us."

@Amara nzeadu commented:

"I connect my siblings and friends that are due."

@agungugrace

"I connect my forthcoming wedding to this alter of grace for God's intervention."

Source: Legit.ng