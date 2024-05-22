A young Nigerian man has shared his utmost excitement on social media after getting two dollar notes

In a video, he flaunted the dollar notes and revealed that it was the first time he would be seeing or holding it

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many congratulating him for what he saw as a huge milestone

Reactions have been trailing a video of a young Nigerian man showing off some dollar notes.

In the interesting clip, the young man gave gratitude to God for making him see and hold the notes.

Man sees dollar notes for the first time Photo credit: @offdarekods/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man reveals first time holding dollar notes

According to the young man with the handle @offdarekods on TikTok, he had never seen or held dollar notes prior to then.

He showed off the notes and gave credit to God for making it happen in his life.

In his words:

"I have never seen dollar before. This is my first time to hold dollar. I am so grateful now. Thank God it is not by my strength or my power or my hardwork. It is God."

Reactions as man holds dollar notes

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Hakeem said:

"May you continue to see more by the grace of God."

@ĆØÑŃÍÊ_CLOSET _v wrote:

"Hmmm the first time someone gave me 100 Euros for the whole day I couldn’t sleep."

@Noble Albert said:

"You will hold more dorra for the fact that you acknowledged God. God bless you blaa."

@Dj Bentoa said:

"Being true to self is key to success. May you succeed my guy."

@Theophilus said:

"The fact that he’s grateful to God He will grant you more!! Dorra."

@Ella reacted:

"He spelled it the way he mentioned it dorra lord we grateful for the dorra o."

@ reacted:

"Amen bro. Work Hard and fear God. There are more good things to come."

@Mlove added:

"God bless your heart and give you more. You put a smile on my face."

Watch the video below:

Woman spoils husband with bundles of dollars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a wealthy woman spoiling her husband on his birthday stunned Nigerians on TikTok.

In the video, the woman handed him bundles of dollars amounting to $23,000 (N18 million). The man's reaction left everyone in stitches.

Source: Legit.ng