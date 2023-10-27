A hilarious video of a young Nigerian man’s first encounter with the UK cold has gone viral on social media

The man, who recently moved to the UK from a warmer climate in Nigeria, was amazed by the low temperature and the visible breath he exhaled

The video captured his joy and gratitude for being in the UK, as well as his humorous reaction to the chilly weather

The video has attracted thousands of views and comments from people who found his reaction adorable and relatable.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Michealudeze102 reacted:

"God pls do my own miracle for me to travel abroad."

Azeezat923 said:

"Cold never start ooo, this one now preamble."

ArewaOluwaBecky wrote:

"Cold wey never start."

UserOlivertee commented:

"Cold never start oo heavy cold still dey come."

Olajumoke:

"The cold never too much na."

Daada Eberechukwu:

"I hear say e never start."

Somi- Augusta:

"Congratulations... going back is not an option o.'

Holanzo:

"I swear my sister."

Olubunmi:

"Cold wey never start."

Christabeledenazogie:

"Congratulations sir."

Clem geraldine:

"Me to my husband every morning."

Duke Terry:

"My guyyyy naso o."

