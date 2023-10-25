Mr Macaroni has shared a new skit where he featured the likes of Abeni Agbon, Alapini Osa, and Iya Gbonkan, among others

In the skit, Macaroni was seen in his lover's residence expressing his displeasure at her for going against their agreement

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Macaroni found himself in much bigger trouble after he discovered who the family of his lover were

Famous skit maker and actor Adebowale Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, recently caused a stir with a new video of him featuring veteran Yoruba actors known for their mystical and witchcraft roles in movies.

In the new skit, Macaroni was spotted with his lover at her residence, where he was seen expressing his displeasure at her for going against their agreement to visit him after he had given her money.

Mr Macaroni features Abija, Abeni Agbon, Iya Gbonkan, others in new skit. Credit: @mrmacaroni1

Source: Instagram

The lady, in response to Macaroni, however, urged him to leave so as not to provoke her father.

Macaroni, however, refused to leave. To his surprise, his lover's family members turned out to be the likes of Abeni Agbon, Alapini Osa, Iya Gbonkan, and Abija, among others.

The skit maker, upon seeing his in-laws, realised he was in trouble.

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans react to Mr Macaroni's skit

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video; see them below:

crazeclown:

"Ahhh see our mighty @bobonla1 come dey like say he dey do internship with him elders."

temikosoko:

"This challenge is over."

mo_bimpe:

"Ha! you have finally entered one chance."

dareynow:

"The end! I don’t think we will ever see Macaroni again after this skit oh."

jiiibbyy:

"I thought iya gbonke was the father chai I was wrong sorry bro."

steveheadmaxter:

"Omo wey be Omo Igbo i Dey here Dey shout ah it is finished."

