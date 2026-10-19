Lizzy Gold celebrated her birthday with an all-white yacht party on October 16–17, 2026, where a video of her dancing with Yul Edochie went viral

A netizen's comment defending Yul Edochie's mentor role caught the attention of ex-AGN president Emeka Rollas

Yul Edochie had earlier posted a glowing birthday tribute to Lizzy Gold on Instagram, further fuelling fan speculation

A birthday yacht party thrown for actress Lizzy Gold has sparked fresh conversations online, after a video showing her dancing closely with Nollywood actor Yul Edochie made the rounds on social media.

The all-white boat party, held on October 16 and 17, 2026, was Lizzy's birthday celebration, but it was her on-camera moment with Yul that grabbed most of the attention.

AGN president weighs in after Yul Edochie and Lizzy Gold’s dance video goes viral. Credit: @yuledochie, @lizzygold, @emekarollas

Source: Instagram

Clips from the event quickly went viral, reigniting speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Ex-AGN president weighs in

What elevated the conversation further was a comment from former Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) president Emeka Rollas. A netizen with the handle @obyanne22 had already weighed in on the viral clip, writing:

"IN AS MUCH AS I DON'T LIKE YUL THAT MUCH AGAIN....HAVE IT IN MIND THAT HIS ACTING ACADEMY/SCHOOL BROUGHT OUT LIZZY GOLD...KNOW THIS AND KNOW PEACE, THERE IS NO STRING ATTACHED. YUL IS THE PERSON THAT BT."

Rollas responded directly to the comment, writing: "@obyanne22 Flesh and blood didn't reveal this to you."

His cryptic but affirming reply drew significant attention, given his position within the industry.

Mentor, friend, or more?

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Yul Edochie took to Instagram to celebrate Lizzy Gold's birthday with a warm tribute, describing her as a "go-getter," a "hardworking woman," and the "Ghen Ghen Queen."

The post added fuel to already burning fan theories, particularly given the ongoing public drama surrounding his marriage to Judy Austin.

Lizzy Gold, however, has been consistent in her denials. She has publicly maintained that Yul is a close friend and a significant mentor, noting that he played a key role in launching her career.

AGN president breaks silence after Yul Edochie and Lizzy Gold’s yacht dance video surfaces. Credit: @emekarollas

Source: Instagram

She credits him with giving her her breakthrough role in the film Princess Olivia.

Despite her clarifications, the debate has continued online, with many fans and commentators pointing to their visible on-screen and off-screen chemistry as cause for curiosity. Rollas' comment has only added another layer to a story that fans appear unwilling to let go of.

See the viral Instagram conversation below:

Emeka Rollas apologises to Regina Daniels, others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) President Emeka Rollas apologised to Regina Daniels, her mother Rita Daniels and Senator Ned Nwoko over his comments during their marital crisis in 2025.

In an apology letter shared on Instagram on October 8, 2026, Rollas admitted that although he stood by some of his earlier concerns, he handled the situation poorly and regretted how he addressed the families and his colleagues.

He extended his unconditional apology to the Daniels and Nwoko families, the AGN Board of Trustees and several industry colleagues, adding that accepting his apology was entirely their choice.

Source: Legit.ng