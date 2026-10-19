Nigerian rapper Phenom made a startling confession about his past lifestyle during a recent interview

Phenom disclosed he contracted gonorrhoea eight times in two years and feared he had contracted HIV

The rapper revealed he later embraced celibacy for 10 years and did not sleep with his wife until their wedding night

Nigerian rapper Phenom left the internet buzzing after an interview he gave went viral on Monday, 19 October 2026, in which he disclosed some startling details about his life before finding faith.

Speaking with an interviewer, Phenom confirmed that he slept with over 200 girls in a single year, and maintained that lifestyle for roughly two to three years.

Rapper Phenom speaks on the consequences of his actions when he ws busy chasing women. Photo credit@phenom

Source: Instagram

According to him, the spiral began after a painful heartbreak that pushed him into a destructive pattern he could not easily shake.

Phenom on the consequences of his lifestyle

The rapper did not spare any detail when describing how the period affected him physically and mentally. He said the anxiety was so overwhelming that even sneezing made him worry he had contracted a serious illness.

More concretely, the singer contracted gonorrhoea eight times within two years, and said he eventually became so familiar with the symptoms that pharmacists were surprised by his ability to self-diagnose.

"It was so bad that when I go to the pharmacist I'll tell them I have gonorrhea, they'll say how did you know, I could diagnose myself," he said.

Phenom: How Faith and Celibacy helped him

A turning point came when someone close to him told him he needed to let go of certain things to attain what he truly wanted. That conversation led him to God, and Phenom said the transformation touched every area of his life, from his finances to his career and his sense of purpose.

Rapper Phenom shares how he met his wife and what they did before getting married. Photo credit@phenom

Source: Instagram

He went on to observe a period of celibacy that lasted a full decade, and said he did not have sleep with his wife until their wedding night. He got married in 2026.

Phenom used the platform to encourage young singles, saying: "I think sleeping with people is deeper than just exchanging body fluid with anybody. And I feel like that's one thing that singles need to embrace in this generation: celibacy before marriage. It will do so much for you."

Watch the Instagram video of the singer speaking about his past:

What fans said about Phenom's confession

The interview stirred a wide range of reactions online:

@shuugar_nd commented:

"Some testimonies are just better left unsaid"

@certifiedmichael wrote:

"200 girls in a year bro, how many days do we have in a year?"

@_iam___victor said:

"Now switch the gender role then check the coment of people "

@emmacourageblog noted:

"E don reach when girls go dey ask men 'what's your body count' too oooo."

@dimejiroland reacted:

"Let's just assume he's saying the truth, Nigeria girls see una shame"

@gcfashion.ng stated:

"Lack of discipline…..bro!!!"

YCee defends remarks on 'Olodo Uprising

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian rapper YCee responded to the backlash he faced after describing the rise of brain‑rot content as the “olodo uprising” and citing TikToker Peller as an example.

Critics argued he could have made his point without mentioning Peller’s name, while others debated whether success in entertainment should be tied to education. Responding in a Cool FM Lagos interview, YCee stood by his statement, refused to apologise, and stressed that his concern was about the growing popularity of content that prioritises entertainment over education.

Source: Legit.ng