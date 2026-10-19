Nigerian singer Iyanya responded to a viral sermon clip where a pastor linked his hit song Kukere to a divine provision moment

Pastor Usen MJ recounted how hearing Kukere mid-prayer led him to stop worrying about a N36,000 rent debt he owed his landlord

Fans flooded social media with hilarious reactions after Iyanya's response to the story went viral on X

Nigerian singer Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk had a priceless reaction on Sunday, October 18, 2026, after a clip of Pastor Usen MJ went viral on X, crediting the singer's iconic 2012 hit, Kukere, with playing a role in a miraculous rent payment.

The preacher recounted a dispute between his landlord and an agent that resulted in him facing a fresh demand for rent money he had already paid.

Pastor Usen MJ recounts how Iyanya’s Kukere hit song inspired him before he received money to pay his rent. Photo: iyanya

Source: Instagram

The cleric said his landlord gave him until the following day to produce N36,000 or face eviction.

How Iyanya's Kukere became a sign

While praying over the situation on his way home, the pastor walked past a barber's shop at the exact moment power was restored after an outage. The abrupt return of electricity caused a music player in the shop to resume playing Kukere.

According to the pastor, the barber had left the device on before the lights went out, so the song kicked in without warning, though it cut off again moments later when power went out once more.

As an Akwa Ibom indigene, Pastor Usen said the word "Kukere" translates loosely to "don't worry" or "don't think", and the song's lyrics referencing having money felt directly relevant to what he was going through.

He interpreted the brief, interrupted moment as a message from God telling him not to panic.

Convinced, he stopped praying about the rent, went home, and began to worship.

That same night, someone he had helped with a project earlier knocked on his door and handed him N40,000, just enough to settle the rent before the landlord's deadline.

Watch Pastor Usen MJ speak about Iyanya's Kukere song in the X video below:

Iyanya's response sets off the internet

When the sermon clip began circulating on X, Iyanya quoted the video and wrote:

"Who be this one?"

The understated response was enough to send fans into a frenzy.

Check out Iyanya's response to the pastor's claim in the X post below:

Fans react to Iyanya's response to the pastor's claim

Legit.ng compiled some of the top reactions below:

@lauretta_ae wrote:

"Which day Iyanya turn evangelist?😭😂😂😂😂"

@Beekayluxe commented:

"Evangelist Iyanya sef nor believe the kind miracle wey God use him song do😂😂😂more anointing daddyyyyy🙌"

@Trhymesz said:

"Evangelist Iyanya of Kukere ministries😂😂"

@Hakeem_Onitolo reacted:

"Evangelist Iyanya shocked by the magnitude of the agenda he was used to push. 😭😭😭😂😂"

@IfeDada2 wrote:

"Please release more gospel music for us Sir🥹"

@gk_rocky offered a more measured take:

"If what he said the meaning is, is what the word really meant then no need to ridicule him or set him up for drags. I personally don't see a problem here"

@Olamilekan0_ added:

"Did he lie? Some of you just love disrespecting someone or something you don't, i'm not is church member but take the prophet play first, see ehn make una gbadun loo but i repeat take am play first."

Iyanya’s reaction to Pastor Usen MJ’s Kukere miracle testimony sparks laughter and debate among Nigerians. Photo: iyanya

Source: Instagram

Iyanya responds to a fan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Iyanya publicly expressed his willingness to give away money equivalent to the current price of rice per bag.

The artist tweeted his intention to gift his fans and supporters during the festive season.

Minutes after the singer shared the tweets, Nigerians flooded his comment section with different responses.

However, a netizen caught Iyanya's attention after boldly claiming a bag of rice was being sold for N200k, prompting the singer to question what kind of rice cost such an amount.

Source: Legit.ng