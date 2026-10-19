Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan called on Kogi Central voters to hold candidates accountable for their records ahead of the 2027 elections

Former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello declared confidence in defeating the incumbent senator, predicting a massive victory for himself and the APC

Natasha listed roads, water projects, scholarships and healthcare among her constituency achievements as she outlined plans for a second term

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District, has challenged voters to assess political candidates strictly on their records, insisting that verifiable achievements must carry more weight than campaign promises ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Sunday, she said the elections would test whether officeholders had made good use of the opportunity to serve. "Most of those contesting have held elective positions before," she said. "So, electorates will have to judge us based on what we have been able to achieve when we had the opportunity to serve."

Her remarks came in the same week that former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello publicly declared his intent to unseat her in the Kogi Central senatorial contest. Speaking on TVC's Politics Sunday, Bello, who led the state from 2016 to 2024, said of election day: "Massive vote. Decisive victory," specifying that the prediction applied to himself and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Natasha lists her Kogi Central record

Defending her three years in office, Akpoti-Uduaghan pointed to road construction, potable water schemes, school blocks, scholarships, digital learning equipment, healthcare facilities, markets for women and solar-powered streetlights as tangible outcomes from her time in the Senate.

"My stewardship has been framed by a focus on addressing the critical needs of my people," she said. Looking ahead, she said she hoped to build on that foundation if re-elected. "From 2027–2031, I intend to consolidate on the foundation I have laid, and do more to advance my vision of a prosperous, peaceful, and infrastructurally developed Kogi Central," she added.

Accountability at the centre of Kogi Central race

The contest has prompted residents to compare the records of both figures. Community leader Saidu Bello said voters should measure the senator's work against that of others who have previously held public office. "All of Kogi Central knows that Senator Natasha is the only choice. She has been there for only three years and we have felt the impact all around us," he said.

Young entrepreneur Farouk Lamisi argued that younger voters in the district were now more focused on practical outcomes from political representation. "Voting for Yahaya Bello is to endorse blatant failure, and we will not do that! We know better now," Lamisi said.

Both supporters represent one side of a debate that will ultimately be settled by the broader electorate at the ballot box.

Source: Legit.ng