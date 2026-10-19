Hungary's National Directorate-General of Aliens Policing published the full list of foreigners who can apply for a National Residence Card in 2026

The card grants long-term residency status to eligible third-country nationals who meet specific financial, housing, and legal requirements

Spouses of Hungarian citizens, dependent ancestors, former Hungarian citizens, and minor children of long-term residents are among those who may qualify

Hungary has set out the categories of foreign nationals who can apply for a National Residence Card, a document that grants long-term permanent residency status in the country, according to guidance published by the National Directorate-General of Aliens Policing.

The card is available to third-country nationals who already hold a valid residence permit, interim permanent residence permit, or interim residence card, and who also fall into one of the recognised eligibility groups.

Hungary lists six categories of foreigners eligible for the country's permanent residence. Photo credit: NurPhoto

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Who qualifies for Hungary's National Residence Card?

The following categories of foreigners may be eligible to apply:

1. Foreigners who have lived legally and without interruption in Hungary for at least three years before submitting their application.

2. Foreigners who have lived as a dependent ancestor in a family community for at least one year with a Hungarian citizen, a third-country national holding long-term residence status, or a recognised refugee.

3. Foreigners who are married to a Hungarian citizen, a long-term resident, or a recognised refugee, provided the marriage was concluded at least two years before the application.

4. Foreigners who were once Hungarian citizens but lost their citizenship, or those with a Hungarian ancestor.

5. Minor children of third-country nationals who hold long-term residence status or have been recognised as refugees.

6. Recognised refugees in Hungary can also apply without holding a residence visa or permit.

Hungary National Residence Card: Additional conditions that must be met

Meeting one of the categories above does not automatically guarantee approval. Authorities require that the applicant's long-term residence aligns with Hungary's national interests.

Applicants must also show that their housing and daily expenses are covered, and that they either have access to comprehensive health insurance or can personally bear those healthcare costs.

Several factors can block an application entirely.

A person will be disqualified if their continued presence is considered a threat to Hungary's public or national security, if they are subject to expulsion or a Schengen Information System alert, if they provided false information to obtain the card, or if they carry a criminal record for which they have not received a formal exemption.

Legit.ng reported that Hungary had approved the student visa for a scholar's international master's programme.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Hungary had listed the countries whose citizens qualify for its employment residence permit.

Hungary names 2 visa-free African countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hungary had identified two African countries on its list of visa-free countries.

Under Regulation (EU) 2018/1806 of the European Parliament and of the Council, Hungary applies a shared EU framework that exempts certain nationalities from the short-stay visa requirement.

The exemption covers visits of no more than 90 days within any 180 days, and the full list is published on the website of the Office for Immigration and Nationality.

Source: Legit.ng