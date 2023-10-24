Spyro has shared a fun video of Real Warri Pikin and her husband dancing to his new song Only Fine Girl

Warri Pikin and her man, who rocked black outfits, showed different moves, including loved-up moments

The video has left many of Warri Pikin's colleagues, as well as fans, gushing with sweet comments

Upcoming singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David 'Spyro' recently put up a sweet video of comedian Anita Asuoha 'Real Warri Pikin' and her husband, Ikechuwku, vibing to his newly released song Only Fine Girl.

The video showed Warri Pikin and her husband having some loved-up moments as they sweetly showed off their dance moves.

Warri Pikin & hubby's dance video warms hearts. Credit: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Spyro said he was under pressure to replicate the video.

"I have watched this video more than 300 times today no cap @realwarripikin even me wey get song de under pressure Pass me not oh gentle savior, I have black shirt, black trouser and black shades, e remain wife o," he wrote in a caption.

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans react to Warri Pikin's dance video with husband

Many commended the couple for their journey so far, surmounting all the challenges. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

lumideo:

"This man must be one of the Happiest husbands cause you know he married his wife with his full mind and chest. They were down at the lowest together and have continued rising together. And not just clichéd "down" but at point of losing all they already had... Na real woman and man Una be."

ifys.kitchen:

"Singles, are you all ok?"

aphricanace:

"I wonder how many single people just blocked you."

official_doctor_zo:

"U are an inspiration sis! I don’t need to be a prophet to know what’s coming next!"

guety__:

"Okay now we are permitted to call you fine girl Anita."

extyperfections:

"@realwarripikin biko all those your suit when you were still plus size go size me, I want to do my business anniversary shoot, Abeg dash me one … women supporting women."

