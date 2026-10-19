Ireland's Immigration Service Delivery set out requirements foreign nationals must meet to live in Ireland as the spouse or civil partner of an Irish citizen

Applicants must prove their relationship is genuine and that both parties are living together, with no automatic right to residency granted upon marriage

Irish citizens sponsoring their foreign spouse must have earned at least €40,000 in the last 3 years, excluding State welfare benefits

Foreign nationals who marry or enter a civil partnership with an Irish citizen do not automatically gain the right to live in Ireland. The country's Immigration Service Delivery (ISD) has set out a clear list of conditions that must be met before residency permission is granted.

According to the ISD's Spouse or Civil Partner of an Irish National Scheme, permission is granted on a case-by-case basis, and applicants must provide evidence of a valid, committed relationship. Both parties must also be able to show they are genuinely living together as a household unit.

Ireland lists conditions for foreign spouses of citizens to live in country. Photo: Getty

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Who Is Eligible to Apply

There are two broad categories of applicants. The first covers those who already hold some form of permission to be in Ireland, such as a Stamp 1, 2, 3, or 4, or those who entered on a 'D' Join Family visa. These individuals may apply through the ISD's online portal or visit their local immigration office with supporting documents, including their marriage certificate, both parties' original passports, proof of a shared address, and evidence of financial means.

The second category covers those with no current permission to remain, including people who entered on a short-stay 'C' visa, those currently seeking asylum, or individuals who have been refused registration at a local immigration office.

Key Requirements for Residency

For those in the second category, all of the following conditions must be satisfied before permission is granted: Both the applicant and their Irish spouse must be at least 18 years old. The marriage or civil partnership must have been entered into freely, conducted lawfully, and be recognised under Irish law. Both parties must be residing in the same household and must intend to continue living together in Ireland on an ongoing basis.

On the financial side, the Irish citizen sponsor must have earned at least €40,000 over the previous three years, not counting any State welfare payments received during that period.

The foreign national must also be of good character and must not have come to the attention of An Garda Síochána, the Irish police. Additionally, the applicant must be able to demonstrate that they will not place an undue financial burden on the State if granted permission to remain.

The ISD also cautions that any false or misleading information provided during the application process may result in permission being refused or revoked entirely.

It is worth noting that this scheme does not apply to nationals of European Union countries, the European Economic Area, or Switzerland, including Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. Citizens from those countries do not require permission to live in Ireland.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng