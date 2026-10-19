Canada's immigration minister has announced significant changes to the Express Entry Comprehensive Ranking System, effective November 3, 2026

The updated system will award additional points to candidates with Canadian work experience or a qualifying job offer in high-wage occupations such as engineering and electrical trades

Canada is also scrapping the labour market impact assessment requirement for qualifying job offers, simplifying the process for both candidates and employers

Canada has announced a major shake-up to its Express Entry immigration system, with new rules set to reward foreign workers in high-wage occupations with extra points that could significantly boost their chances of securing permanent residency.

The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, unveiled the changes on 16 October 2026, saying the reforms are designed to better align the system with Canada's economic and labour market priorities.

Canada mentions the salary levels that can earn foreigners extra points. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Canada: How new express entry points system works

From 3 November 2026, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will assign additional Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) points to candidates who hold eligible Canadian work experience or a qualifying job offer in a high-wage occupation. Roles such as engineers and electricians are explicitly cited as examples of positions that will attract the bonus points.

The salary thresholds used to define a "high-wage" qualifying job offer create three distinct wage tiers for assessing job offers. Candidates whose offers fall within these tiers will receive varying levels of additional points depending on the position's wage level, giving higher-earning roles a greater edge in the competitive Express Entry pool.

Alongside the points update, IRCC is removing the requirement for a labour market impact assessment (LMIA) when determining whether a job offer qualifies under the new framework. The same change will apply to job offer requirements under the Federal Skilled Worker Programme and the Federal Skilled Trades Programme. IRCC said it will continue to assess job offers for authenticity and fraud, maintaining the system's integrity while reducing processing delays for employers and applicants.

What current express entry candidates should know

Candidates already sitting in the Express Entry pool will have their CRS scores automatically recalculated under the new system, including the additional points for eligible Canadian work experience. However, those seeking extra points for a qualifying job offer must update their profiles with the relevant information before the 3 November deadline.

IRCC has warned that the recalculation process may take up to two weeks, during which invitation rounds will pause.

The November changes build on a series of recent reforms. In December 2025, Canada introduced dedicated Express Entry pathways for medical doctors with Canadian experience. In February 2026, new and renewed categories were announced to prioritise candidates in healthcare, skilled trades, research, transportation, and education.

Read the full official announcement from IRCC.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada listed 10 common mistakes that could delay foreigners' immigration applications.

Canada permanent residency: Jobs with fast-track eligibility

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced new Express Entry changes that will give skilled workers in high-paying jobs extra points toward permanent residency from November 3, 2026.

The changes will also scrap the labour market impact assessment requirement for qualifying job offers, making the process simpler for foreign workers. Candidates already in the pool will have their scores recalculated, but those seeking points for a job offer must update their profiles before the deadline.

Source: Legit.ng