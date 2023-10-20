Controversial Nigerian activist, VeryDarkMan, has now cried out online about what his appearance makes people think of him

According to the TikTok star, he doesn’t smoke, drink or sleep with women who sell their bodies

VeryDarkMan’s disclosure raised a series of interesting reactions on social media after his post went viral

Controversial TikTok star, Martins Vincent Otse aka VeryDarkMan, has now complained about his appearance on social media.

The social media activist who recently arrived in Lagos to meet Davido took to his official Instagram page to lament over his appearance.

According to the dark man, contrary to what many people think, he does not smoke, drink or sleep with women who sell their bodies.

Fans react as VeryDarkMan complains of his looks ahead of his meeting with Davido. Photos: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan noted that because of how he looks, many people think he does all of those things. He wrote:

“I don’t smoke, I don’t drink, I have never knack ashawo….dammn my look says otherwise though.”

See his post below:

Nigerians react as VeryDarkMan complains of his appearance

Shortly after VeryDarkMan made his post, it went viral online and it raised funny comments from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Kv_by_kelvin_:

“Lol. The movie is funny. One day Nigerians will see what's right in front of them the whole time. Until then? It's well.”

nnediorazu_:

“Very soon he will cast and you guys will see the rubbish you have been celebrating. Until then, keep enabling him.”

chaseshuzy:

“But you dey sell nudez.”

_chioma01:

“But them say you Dey do your gender.”

ablessoo:

“But you said you’ve sold sexxual content videos to both “men” and women.”

lovealwaysify:

“It’s because you are the ashawo.”

mide_solu_herbals:

“Weytn concern us.”

temmy_david:

"Talking too much."

_geminicollection:

“You are the Ashawo yourself.”

sucre_cath:

“Cos na u de do the ashawo work yourself.”

tubbie_queen_:

“Lmao this information is unnecessary, some people smoke, some people Carry ashawo, some people create s£xual contents for money. Let’s stop acting clean when we are sinning differently @verydarkblackman ”

Firstlyqueen:

“What about the public display of gbola? Who U be use am for that time???”

VeryDarkMan finally meets Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest

In other related news, Legit.ng previously reported on VeryDarkMan finally meeting Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest.

Recall that Davido recently flew VeryDarkMan to Lagos and lodged him in a luxury hotel ahead of their meeting.

Taking to his official Instagram page, VeryDarkMan shared a video of himself chilling in Lagos with Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest. They all appeared to be at a lounge eating as they all made a video.

