Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson's only son Henry recently celebrated his 9th birthday

The mum of four, who loves to show off her kids, shared the family moment with Henry and his cakes in a video

Mercy also posted an emotional video of some mother-son moments she has shared with her only boy

Nollywood's Mercy Johnson took to social media to announce and celebrate her only son Henry's 9th birthday.

The actress in the first video was seen with her other three kids and politician husband, and they posed with the birthday boy and his five huge cakes.

Mercy Johnson's Henry celebrates 9th birthday Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

In her caption, Mercy expressed gratitude to God for keeping her son.

She wrote:

"@trendycakeaffairs bakes the best…. Henry is 9!!!!!! Thank you lord. Lord, do that which only you can do in his life."

Watch the video below:

In another clip, the mum of four got emotional as she shared a video of some moments spent with her boy.

"Moms in the building, walahi check out this song…Is it just me cutting onions listening to it? My Baby is 9.....Mummys heart beat .....Parte after Parte.....I love this song.....@theokojiekids "

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate with Mercy Johnson

The actress' fans and colleagues sent her son beautiful birthday wishes and prayers. Read some comments sighted below:

"What l love more about you is the love you have for your children....and the time you give them is the most valuable thing our kids want from us."

thando.pee:

siziechimzie:

"What I love more is him not even trying to push her away from showing all the affection to act like a big boy."

zicsaloma:

"Happy birthday big man Henry "

trendycakeaffairs:

"Now you wanna make me cry just like yesterday...my Henry is 9 already!!! God be praised...Love you my baby Henry...anti mi owon,you already know i love you too muchHappy birthday Henry miii"

iamliliandell:

"All this cake how will it finish ??"

chinneyloveofficial:

"Oh my fav…. Happy birthday my darling Henry! Grow and make mummy and daddy proud."

sahms_couture:

"I love the way Purity loves her siblings."

officialsammyleennamdi:

"Happy Birthday Son. Stay blessed always."

sweet_aroma_bake_factory:

"Love the way you individually and collectively bond with your Kids , not an easy task but you are doing well . Happy birthday Henry!"

agotodworld_:

"Parenting sweet, na u nor wan learn from mama. Happy birthday Henry d Great"

