Peruzzi has opened up about being the brain behind Davido's hit songs Risky and Unavailable

The DMW signee made this known during an impromptu freestyle session where he was seen showing off his rap skills

Peruzzi's comment has since stirred comments from music lovers, including Davido, who reacted with emojis

In a viral video, singer Peruzzi, whose real name is Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, bragged about being the brain behind music star David Adeleke Davido's 'Risky’ and ''Unavailable' hit songs.

During a freestyle rap session, Peruzzi, who is signed to Davido's DMW record label, boldly asserted he wrote "Davido'sRisky" and "Unavailable."

Peruzzi makes bold claims during rap session. Credit: @peruzzi_vibes @davido

Source: Instagram

“Risky, oh boy too respect when I wrote Risky. When I wrote ‘Unavailable’ I was still unavailable, I did it though; see the outcome, unbelievable,” he said in the video that has gone viral online.

Davido seemingly agreed with Peruzzi's claim as he simply commented with emojis in the comment session.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reaction as Peruzzi brags about writing Davido's songs

Some netizens believe the songs wouldn't have been a hit if Peruzzi was the performer.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

kredomiller:

"It’s not about writing the hit records, can Peruzzi deliver it like Davido???"

odidi._:

"His name’s clearly written in the song credits as a co-writer! What’s the big deal again?"

officialkobinna:

"Did you write the song for free? I believe the answer is no! It was nice doing business with you."

acewhilson:

"We know say nah u write am. He no go just blow if nah u sing am."

oluyinkaaa:

"Having a song writer is a normal thing in music business."

ijesaekun:

"If na you sing ham we no go like ham like this."

gp.3_60:

"Las las na OBO go still jump on this he song then blow am."

