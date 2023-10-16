Popular actor Charles Okocha recently shared a hilarious video of a moment he had with his son

Dressed in uniform for school, Okocha's son shyly smiled as his dad turned him around and gushed over him

The actor spoke in his usual funny accent as he urged people to take a good look at his son

Nollywood's Charles Okocha, aka Igwe 2pac, is known for constantly showing off his two kids on social media.

In a new video on his page, the actor shifted focus from his daughter to his son. He praised him for being his son, saying all he had to do was shine for his daddy.

Netizens react to video of Charles Okocha and his son Photo credit: @charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

Dressed in his school uniform, ready to head out, the young boy shyly smiled and laughed through his father's usual drama.

With a smile, Okocha revealed he was proud to be his son's father and urged netizens to take a good look at his boy from head to toe. However, the actor kept saying 'herroro' owing to the famous funny accent he is known for.

Okocha captioned the video:

"Check ma Sooonnn out from Herrrorro @yungshiine ❤️❤️❤️ Hypeman : @jaytee_yna"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Charles Okocha's video

habbi_rhich:

"He's gonna miss assembly from heroooor bro, this hypeman lasan."

jaytee_yna:

"He’s gonna miss assembly from Heroro bro"

jemappellechandon:

"When dem dey sing national anthem, na "from herroro" go dey this Boy mind now"

ralph6brown:

"Awesome how you make your children feel special it encourages them to want to make you happy/proud of their achievements"

mizzbolu's profile picture

"The hype man wan kill am with laugh."

wagon4real:

"You gonna twist his uniform from heroro."

asian_lover411:

"So as durrrrrra no dey u don transfer to sannnnnnnnnnnnn Abi."

hungrillvillekitchen:

"I love Charles bond with his kids, am sure Dey are tired."

west.ibiso.7:

"Charles stop disturbing this boy. U can do this to your daughter but this guy needs a break."

nwannalawrencia:

"Chai! The boy can't stop laughing from heroroo."

Source: Legit.ng