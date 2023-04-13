Popular Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile, recently made the news over his exchange with a Ghanaian fan on Twitter

The fan had promised to keep posting Zlatan’s photos till the rapper notices him and buys him a phone

The music star soon got wind of the post and asked the fan a question that made their discussion trend online

Top Nigerian music star, Zlatan Ibile, recently had an exchange with a Ghanaian fan on Twitter that caused a buzz on social media.

It all started when the fan, @Highest_GH, vowed to keep posting a photo of the Nigerian rapper everyday till he buys him a new phone.

According to the Twitter user, he is Zlatan Ibile’s biggest fan in Ghana. He then accompanied the caption with a photo of the Nigerian star.

He wrote:

“Posting @Zlatan_Ibile everyday till he get me Phone I'm your biggest Fan In Ghana #Worldpresident #OmoOlogo DAY 4”

Zlatan Ibile replies Ghanaian fan trying to get a phone from him

Zlatan Ibile soon got wind of the fan’s post on Twitter and he made sure to share his thoughts about it.

The Aye Yi crooner proceeded to ask the fan what phone he was using to tweet if he wanted him to get him a phone.

See their exchange below:

Fans react to exchange between Zlatan Ibile and Ghanaian fan

The conversation between Zlatan and his top fan in Ghana soon trended online and raised a series of interesting reactions. Read some of the comments below:

___luchijessy___:

“Zlatan no get joy .”

Sweetest_queen_ever_:

“Na calculator he use tweet ”

leaddyskincare:

“He asked. He might still give him‍♀️”

ms_naomii:

“Might be unrelated:If you’re showing someone love cos of what you want to get in return, it’s not real love.”

ugoforeign:

“Zlatan wey Dey use juju flip bottle challenge na im this one wan use format enter????”

bulb_sog:

“E reach to ask”

only_________music_:

“Zlatan sabi how to reply question I swear ”

shoppingxppressions:

“ Omo this Zlatan no get joy o, Ghana no fit run my guy street.”

