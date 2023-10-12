Taaooma, in a video she shared on social media, gave fans a peak into how she dressed up for an outing

In the video, Taaooma was seen rocking baggy trousers with a black body hug and an orange colour jacket

The skit maker's outfit stirred funny comments from many of her fans as they compared it to Asake's outfit

One of Nigeria's leading female comedians and skit makers, Maryam Apaokagi, popularly known as Taaooma or Mama Tao, has stirred a hilarious reaction with a video of dressing for an outfit.

Taaooma took to her TikTok account to put up a ‘Get Ready with Me (GRWM)’ moment with her fans.

Taaooma slays in baggy trouser. Credit: @taaooma @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

However, it appeared Taaooma may have taken a cue from popular singer Asake as she sported a baggy with a black long-sleeve body hug and an orange jacket, similar to the YBNL star's style of dressing.

Watch the video below:

Fans laugh over Taaooma's video

See some of the funny comments below:

triplea600:

"the trouser is giving asake vibes.

@ajokeade72:

"Tao no dey waste money to buy wig."

AlphaEnt:

"we fit comot like 10 skirt from ur outfit give arya star."

Queenkikies:

"You get date with Asake?

nasgt:

"Na Asake hand you take collect this trousers!!! You look great btw."

Aunty Ayoka:

"The frame???? Is it frame or money??? Abi you did this grwn in bank."

LameTexter♤:

""ololade mi taaooma"

fabioblink:

"make Ayra Star no see this ohh."

urunwaodimba:

"you come use style resemble teni."

Naijawide Media :

"Na person wey Dey go party wey get AC dey dress like this."

Okorodudu Joy:

"i just no na asake trouser be this na."

Spiritual love counselor:

"Asake junior."

akinwaletitilayokeji:

"Really love this Asake trouser.. i beg give it away for me after this."

blesii22:

"Asake gift u one of his trousers."

Taaoomaa vibes to Kizz Daniel's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Taaooma shared a video of her with Kizz Daniel vibing to his song 'My G.'

In the video, Taoomaa and a friend couldn't contain their excitement as they vibed to the jam.

A clip showed the moment the skit maker tried to twerk.

Source: Legit.ng