“You Get Date With Asake?” Skit Maker Taaooma’s Baggy Trouser in Video Leaves Many Talking
- Taaooma, in a video she shared on social media, gave fans a peak into how she dressed up for an outing
- In the video, Taaooma was seen rocking baggy trousers with a black body hug and an orange colour jacket
- The skit maker's outfit stirred funny comments from many of her fans as they compared it to Asake's outfit
One of Nigeria's leading female comedians and skit makers, Maryam Apaokagi, popularly known as Taaooma or Mama Tao, has stirred a hilarious reaction with a video of dressing for an outfit.
Taaooma took to her TikTok account to put up a ‘Get Ready with Me (GRWM)’ moment with her fans.
However, it appeared Taaooma may have taken a cue from popular singer Asake as she sported a baggy with a black long-sleeve body hug and an orange jacket, similar to the YBNL star's style of dressing.
Watch the video below:
Fans laugh over Taaooma's video
See some of the funny comments below:
triplea600:
"the trouser is giving asake vibes.
@ajokeade72:
"Tao no dey waste money to buy wig."
AlphaEnt:
"we fit comot like 10 skirt from ur outfit give arya star."
Queenkikies:
"You get date with Asake?
nasgt:
"Na Asake hand you take collect this trousers!!! You look great btw."
Aunty Ayoka:
"The frame???? Is it frame or money??? Abi you did this grwn in bank."
LameTexter♤:
""ololade mi taaooma"
fabioblink:
"make Ayra Star no see this ohh."
urunwaodimba:
"you come use style resemble teni."
Naijawide Media :
"Na person wey Dey go party wey get AC dey dress like this."
Okorodudu Joy:
"i just no na asake trouser be this na."
Spiritual love counselor:
"Asake junior."
akinwaletitilayokeji:
"Really love this Asake trouser.. i beg give it away for me after this."
blesii22:
"Asake gift u one of his trousers."
Source: Legit.ng