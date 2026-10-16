Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile announced plans to donate five cows he received as wedding gifts to people organising ceremonies

The Zanku Records founder said applicants must provide verifiable proof, including event dates and venue details, to qualify

The giveaway comes ahead of Zlatan's wedding to Davita Lamai on October 24, with Victor Boniface among those who gifted him cows

Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile has turned an outpouring of pre-wedding goodwill into something broader, announcing that he will donate five cows from his wedding gifts to members of the public holding legitimate ceremonies in the coming weeks.

The Zanku Records founder made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, October 15, 2026, weeks before his scheduled wedding to longtime partner Davita Lamai on October 24.

Zlatan Ibile is set to give out 5 cows to Nigerians with genuine ceremonies. Credit: zlatanibile

Source: Instagram

"If you have a REAL wedding, burial ceremony, or naming ceremony happening this weekend, next weekend, or even next month, I want to give out 5 COWS from the gift I received from my friends!" Zlatan wrote, alongside a video showing a herd of cows in a rural setting.

How to qualify for Zlatan's cow giveaway

The rapper was clear that this would not be a free-for-all. Interested applicants must submit solid, verifiable evidence of their upcoming event, including the date, venue, and genuine supporting documents. Zlatan specifically warned against anyone submitting AI-generated flyers or artwork, noting that he would personally review comments left under the post.

The announcement drew immediate attention, with many users responding under the post with invitation cards, registry documents, and other forms of proof to stake their claim.

Victor Boniface among those who gifted cows

The giveaway follows reports that Super Eagles and Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface presented the couple with three cows as a wedding gift in the days leading up to the ceremony. Zlatan's decision to redistribute part of the livestock he received has been widely described as a generous way of extending the joy of his own celebration to others.

Zlatan’s giveaway follows a generous wedding present from a fellow football figure. Credit: zlatanibile

Source: Instagram

The rapper's wedding to Davita Lamai is set for October 24, 2026.

Zlatan Ibile's post announcing his giveaway below:

Portable challenges Zlatan Ibile’s ₦500m balance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zlatan Ibile sparked reactions after displaying a ₦500 million wallet balance on his Greatiby account on September 6, 2026.

Portable questioned the authenticity of the amount, claiming it was impossible for an artiste to keep such a large sum in one account and making allegations about the source of the money.

Zlatan responded by mocking Portable’s Fanta ambassador ambitions, saying ₦500 million would still seem far away to him despite his soap and Fanta activities.

Source: Legit.ng