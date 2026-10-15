A preacher's prophecy about a young gospel minister's sudden death resurfaced after Nigerian singer Toluwanisings passed away on October 14, 2026

Toluwanisings, whose real name is Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, reportedly slumped and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead

The prophecy also appeared to reference a second gospel minister, sparking fresh fears within Nigeria's gospel music community

A prophecy from Pastor Biodun Oladele, the Founder and Lead Pastor of the Spirit Chapel International Church, has gone viral following the death of Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings, with thousands pointing to what they describe as an eerily precise prediction made exactly one month before he died.

Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, widely known as Toluwanisings or Toluwani, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Old prophecy linked to Toluwanisings’ death resurfaces, draws attention to another prediction. Credit: @toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

According to reports, he slumped suddenly and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His family confirmed the news, describing a loss that left his wife, fellow ministers, and the broader gospel music community in shock.

The Prophecy That Has Gone Viral

What has amplified the grief is a resurfaced video clip that appears to show Pastor Biodun making a prophetic declaration on September 14, 2026, precisely 30 days before Toluwanisings died.

In the clip, the pastor warned of an imminent death within the body of Christ involving a young, unexpected figure.

"In the body of Christ there is about to be a great cry. Because someone that is unexpected to go is going to go. This is a young promising person. And I saw this person all of a sudden is gone," he said during what appears to be a prayer session.

He went further, describing two separate visions involving gospel ministers: "This is a minister of the gospel. This is a minister.

The another person I see someone like a gospel minister also. Not the first one but the second one similar. And this is a gospel minister. Entered the ground."

Second Prediction Raises Alarm

It is the mention of a second minister that has unsettled many online. Viewers and followers of the clip have questioned whether the prophecy points to another death still to come, with discussion spreading rapidly across Instagram and YouTube comment sections.

Old prophecy linked to Toluwanisings’ tragic death emerges, leaves many asking questions about another. Credit: @toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

The video, branded with the "Quick View Spot" watermark, carries on-screen text noting the date of the prophecy as 14/09/2026 and the date of fulfilment as 14/10/2026, the exact day Toluwanisings passed.

His family confirmed that his death came without warning, leaving behind his wife, friends, and a gospel music community still struggling to process the devastating loss.

Watch the prophecy clip that has set social media alight:

Damilolaroyal shares last hospital encounter with Toluwanisings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Damilolaroyal paid an emotional tribute to late gospel singer Toluwanisings, reflecting on their final moments together before the musician’s death.

In a heartbreaking post shared online, the actor recalled singing one of the late singer’s songs right beside him during what turned out to be their last encounter, a memory that has since taken on a deeper meaning following the news of his passing.

Royal’s tribute also referenced Bayonle Shoda as she expressed grief over the loss, highlighting the pain of losing someone she clearly held dear. Her emotional recollection adds to the growing tributes from colleagues, friends, and fans mourning Toluwanisings, whose death has continued to stir sorrow across social media.

Source: Legit.ng