The Rivers State Police Command relieved the DPO of Abuloma Division and the officer overseeing the Abuloma Police Outpost after a video emerged online showing suspected cultists at the facility

A video circulating on social media alleged that the suspected cultists renovated the outpost and visited on October 15, 2026, to mark the completion of the project

Commissioner of Police CP Olugbenga Adepoju ordered a full investigation to determine who financed the renovation and which officers, if any, approved it

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Rivers State - Two senior officers have been relieved of their duties and launched a formal investigation after a video spread on social media showing suspected cultists visiting the Abuloma Police Outpost in Rivers State, allegedly to celebrate a renovation they had funded and completed.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Agabe Kaborlo, said the Command noted the trending footage, which showed the suspected cultists at the outpost on Thursday, October 15, 2026, after completing the renovation they reportedly financed.

Commissioner Olugbenga Adepoju orders an investigation into who funded the renovation. Photo credit:@PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by Channels Television, Kaborlo said the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Abuloma Division and the Divisional Officer overseeing the Abuloma Police Outpost have both been queried and removed from their positions while the investigation is ongoing.

Command condemns association with cult groups

Commissioner of Police CP Olugbenga Adepoju said the Command operates a zero-tolerance policy toward any conduct that erodes public confidence in the police. In the press release, the Command condemned any association capable of lending legitimacy, recognition or acceptance to suspected cult groups or other unlawful organisations.

The Command described police facilities as public institutions that exist solely to protect citizens and uphold the law, warning that criminal groups must not use them as platforms to seek public validation or influence.

The investigation will seek to identify the individuals or groups who financed or facilitated the renovation work, determine which officers authorised or approved the project, establish whether due procedures were followed, and assess whether any breach of professional standards occurred.

Probe to examine whether rules were followed.

The Command acknowledged that community support for improving police infrastructure is permitted under Section 26(1)(d) of the Nigeria Police Act 2020, which allows for gifts and contributions to the Police General Fund.

However, it was firm that such support must not come at the cost of police independence or professional standards.

The probe will also determine whether the required approvals were secured before the renovation began and whether proper background checks were carried out on those who funded or organised the work.

The Command added that no donation or contribution, regardless of its nature, grants immunity from investigation or prosecution.

Anyone found culpable following the investigation will face disciplinary and legal action in line with existing laws, the Command said, reiterating its commitment to professionalism, transparency, and the fight against cultism and organised crime in Rivers State.

Police say anyone found to have breached rules could face disciplinary and legal action

Source: Original

5 suspects arrested over abduction of 20 NYSC members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that security operatives arrested five suspected members of a criminal gang linked to the abduction of 20 NYSC members on Nigeria's Independence Day.

The arrests followed intelligence-led operations conducted across Rivers and Abia states between October 10 and 14, 2026.

Three other suspects fled with gunshot wounds, triggering a manhunt as security agencies vowed to bring all perpetrators to justice.

Source: Legit.ng