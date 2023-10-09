Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is getting set to celebrate her birthday in style to the joy of fans

The mum of two took to social media on the eve of her big day to tease netizens with a video of her in red

A number of fans gushed over the young actress as they congratulated her ahead of her birthday celebration

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels is preparing to clock a new age and she took to social media to announce her birthday in style.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of herself looking stunning in a lovely red outfit.

The hot mum of two also rocked a silver crown with her long red dress as she posed in front of a matching red background.

Fans gush over Regina Daniels' pre-birthday video. Photos: @regina.daniels

In the caption of the video, Regina noted that she would be clocking a new age on October 10, 2023, and she has had a fabulous year so far.

She wrote:

“Birthday girl in a bit 10/10 This year !!!! a fabulous one !!! ”

See her post below:

Fans drool over Regina Daniels’ pre-birthday video

Regina Daniels’ video ahead of her birthday left many fans in awe and a number of them took to her comment section to drool over her. Read some of their reactions below:

official_janellee:

“23! with all these achievements!❤️”

Official_dekaa:

“Painting the city red ❤️❤️ Happy birthday in advance queen.”

Therealmissella:

“That crown fits wow.”

donsinglefilms:

“BEST OF HER TYPE....10 Over 10.... Happy birthday in advance.... tomorrow is blessed.”

Ifunanyaigwe.kmj:

“See someone’s pretty sis.”

officalmatinamoncheri:

“Queen Gina.”

Favourdaniels6:

“Addy odogwu wife.”

tinted_hajia:

“Too pretty for word.”

chidoxflash:

“Happy birthday In addy Gina.”

julietpinko:

“@regina.daniels ur favourite colour this year is red.”

geraldine_hairville:

“You look amazing, bless you.”

