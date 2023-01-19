Twitter user Daniel Regha has sent a message to Davido in regards to the singer’s joint tour with Wizkid

According to Daniel Regha, there was no sense in Davido going on a tour with Wizkid who he claimed has been snubbing the DMW’s label boss for years

The Twitter user’s statement has stirred reactions from netizens, with some dragging him for airing his opinion

Popular Twitter user Daniel Regha, who is known to always have an opinion on matters regarding celebrities, especially, has advised singer Davido against going on a joint tour with Wizkid.

Since Wizkid announced plans for a joint tour with Davido, many Nigerians including Daniel Regha have taken to social media to react differently.

Daniel Regha in a tweet via his Twitter handle said Davido going on a tour with Wizkid doesn’t make sense as the latter had been snubbing the DMW label boss for years.

In his message to Davido, Daniel Regha urged Davido not to agree to the joint tour.

In his words:

“Wizkid going on tour with Davido makes absolutely n¤ sense; He's been snubb!ng Davido for years & d¤esn't address Wizkid FC when they tr¤ll, but all of a sudden he plans a joint tour now that his starpower is dropp!ng? Why not with Burna? Davido sh¤uldn't accept this. No offense.”

See his tweet below:

Netizens react to Daniel Regha’s tweet

See some of the reactions below:

_realsavage100:

"If WizKid star power dey drop wetin we go talk about davido star power ."

jhaymooni001:

"Davido no Dey top 60 Nigeria ."

iam_yflucii:

"Matter wey dem don discuss together before wiz posted on his story I’m sure no be today them go don talk seff."

bigdollar007:"

"Person no collabo una talk say na pride, person wan collabo una talk say e star drop. This life ehn just do you because people go still talk regardless."

buna_otw:

"Una no know this guy location?."

__.bugatti__:

"Make una rest nah."

eniwavy:

"I don’t know how the fool get access to internet, he is always against good thing. Poor man."

Davido reacts as Wizkid announces joint tour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Davido might have confirmed going on a tour with his colleague Wizkid.

Recall that Wizkid had earlier taken to his social media timeline to announce he would be going on a joint with Davido after his More Love, Less Ego MLLE tour.

Legit.ng spotted Davido's reaction to the announcement on popular blogger Tunde Ednuts’ page on Instagram as he liked it.

