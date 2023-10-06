Nigerian rapper and Marlian Music records signee, C Blvck has spoken up to defend his boss, Naira Marley

As the case of Mohbad’s death undergoes investigation, C Blvck called on all Marlians to speak up for Naira Marley

C Blvck’s claim of Naira Marley’s innocence sparked a heated debate on social media as netizens took sides

Fast-rising Nigerian rapper, C Blvck, has taken to social media to defend Marlian Music boss, Naira Marley.

Recall that Naira Marley became one of the most controversial Nigerian celebrities of the year after his record label signee, Mohbad, died at the age of 27 and he was blamed for it.

Nigerians react as C Blvck calls on Marlians to defend Naira Marley. Photos: @iam_cblvck, @iammohbad, @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

A few days after Naira Marley’s return to Nigeria to help with the investigation, C Blvck took to his social media page to rally support for his boss.

On his Instagram story, C Blvck called on all other Marlians to speak up and defend Naira Marley. According to him, his boss is innocent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He wrote:

“Marlians this is the time we need to raise our voice up for the president.... Don't let us keep quiet….. all I know and I still stand on is that Naira Marley is innocent.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Reactions as C Blvck calls on Marlians to speak up for Naira Marley

C Blvck’s post on people speaking up to defend Naira Marley made the rounds on social media and it got many netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

Abjluxuryhub:

“Marlians make nor reach 5 for Nigeria Na you and your village people go stand for there.”

_lastbornoflagos_:

“It is good sef,all of you should talk so we can know all the people involved.”

abisom:

“Blow you no blow! Who's your fellow Marlians! Handing you over to thunder.”

mizz_dame22:

“You and who is the Marlians?? Come street come tell us na.”

historylovers_001:

“If he was innocent In Mohbad’s demise , Was he also innocent in bullying allegations?”

ibikunleadedayomercy:

“Marlians no pass 5 for Nigeria again.”

Endylight1:

“Life they say is full on Sam Larry, una mind no go touch ground in Zion’s voice.”

Tomilolar__:

“Who are the Marlians????we are imolenization ”

Obostandard:

“Make Marlians president enter street now, Abi street no Dey exist again ?”

best_accessory_store:

“You and who be marlians?”

Mohbad's childhood friend Primeboy turns himself in

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad's childhood friend Primeboy has now turned himself in to the police.

Recall that on October 4, 2023, the Nigerian police declared him wanted and promised to give N1 million to anyone who had any useful information.

The police PRO, Ben Hundeyin assured Nigerians that no stone would be left unturned in investigating Mohbad’s death.

Source: Legit.ng