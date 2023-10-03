TG Omori recently slammed a male netizen who wanted to pitch him against Davido, among other music stars

The male netizen claimed the likes of Davido would struggle to get millions of views on their videos if TG Omori did not direct it

TG Omori's response to the netizens has, however, stirred mixed reactions online, as many found it funny

Music fans are popular for throwing their weights behind their favourite celebrities and going as far as pitching them against their colleagues.

A similar scenario almost played out online between TG Omori and a male netizen who tried to pitch the popular video director against Davido.

TG Omori reacts as a man tries to pitch him against Davido, others.

Source: Instagram

The netizen identified as Baba 70 on X, formerly known as Twitter, made bold claims that popular singers like Davido couldn't get millions of views on their videos with TG Omori.

Baba 70 wrote on X:

"I don't want to menton names but I dare some artists like Davido to shoot a video without TG Omori. I bet the video will struggle to get 2m views in five months, Na Omori dey give y'all views. Na Omori we dey chop."

TG Omori, in what appeared to be a disclaimer, wrote:

"You Dey craze? I no send you that one o. No go spoil work for me idiot! Werrey even tag davido."

See the exchange below:

Netizens react to TG Omori's exchange with a netizen

See some of the comments below:

MayJaYBaE:

"You didn’t need to reply though."

oku_yungx:

"E want comot sugar put salt for your mouth."

ChvpoSZN:

"Werey plenty for this life, see as he dey praise you and removing food from ur mouth at the same time."

Macy_Macy0:

"He no want make you see 100 Million Collect Again."

AlamzyKhalifa:

"Na your village people be that."

