Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Queen has taken to social media with a post praising a heroic pilot who flew her from Lagos to Abuja.

The mum of one shared a video of passengers in despair, wailing and praying in tongues during the turbulent moment

On landing the plane safely, the pilot was given a heroic greeting by grateful passengers who thought their end was near

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Queen Mercy Atang, former BBNaija housemate and several other Nigerians were thrown into momentary despair on a flight from Lagos to Abuja.

A video on Queen's page showed the cabin in darkness with passengers desperately praying in tongues.

Netizens react as Queen shares video of pilot Photo credit: @queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

Another portion of the video showed the pilot who flew the plane to safety given a heroic commendation by the passengers who struggled to get photos and videos of him.

In her caption, Queen revealed they met a heavy storm in Abuja, and the plane was on air for two hours with the option of waiting for the storm out or returning to Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The pilot handled the situation, and the reality star recommended him for a promotion.

She wrote:

"Dear @danaair your today flight 9j355 to Abuja was a roller coaster. We all held on to our faith as we met a heavy storm at Abuja. We got to Abuja, and we were on air for 2hours. Waiting for the storm to either clear or we return to Lagos . Thanks to Pilot Lawal Rasheed that God through his wisdom use to save us. He deserves an awarding promotion for his remarkable expertise. From your passenger, thank you #deletingsoon"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Queen's post

While some Nigerians queried why the reality star flew with the airline, others shared their experiences.

Read comments gathered below:

realanitajoseph:

"Thank you Jesus ❤️shallom."

nk_egoyibo:

"People still Dey enter Dana air? Na wa o, una just no like in life sha. Thank God for his mercies."

egbuonu_queeneth:

"Una still Dey enter Dana air??? Wow."

officialpounds_01:

"Only in Nigeria you will see all this nonsense, just a storm you guys are doing this nonsense then if you fly from Australia to Japan you will faint in the plane ✈️ nonsense."

official_preciouss:

"Thank God yours was 2 Mine was 5hours on Dana air too we couldn’t land, went to port harcourt airport to land for where no way. Since then my phobia for flight increased, i no dey enter plane any how Abeg."

dorchezz:

"If you have not been in this situation before, you wont understand the miracle that happened "

oyorofriday_official:

"The earlier you stop flying Dana, the better for you…. After the heart attack that airline gave me 2 years ago. I will never enter it again."

novieku_babatunde:

"Thank God you didn’t run out of jet fuel. Jesus is Lord"

Queen hits the gym weeks after having baby

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate appeared to be in a hurry to get her body back in shape.

The reality star welcomed her first child and shared the good news on social media.

The new mum shared a video on Instagram showing the moment she carried out some exercise routines to help her lose the baby weight.

Source: Legit.ng