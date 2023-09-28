DJ Cuppy recently shared lovely pictures as she stunned in a gown at an event in New York, the US

The billionaire heiress also posed for pictures with Megan Thee Stallion's former stylist EJ King

As expected, Cuppy's pictures with EJ King stirred reactions from Nigerian netizens, with many claiming they look good together

Nigerian billionaire daughter and disc jockey Ifeoluwa Otedola 'DJ Cuppy' has stirred reactions with new pictures of her at an event in New York.

Cuppy, who looked stunning as she stepped out in a gown, was spotted with stylist EJ King as many Nigerians read meanings to the picture.

Pictures of Cuppy at an event in New York. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

EJ King used to be US rapper Megan Thee Stallion's stylist.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram page, Cuppy wrote:

"It’s giving: shine brightly AND glow unapologetically."

See the pictures below:

People react to Cuppy's picture with EJ King

Since Cuppy and her Oyinbo lover Ryan Taylor allegedly separated, many of her fans have been rooting for her to consider another relationship. See some of the comments below:

mj_of_naija:

"We’re here again 247 always ahead .":

l.tobiloba:

"The last slide; they’re good together. PowerCouple."

dami_data:

"The light is love."

zainu_saouty:

"You are Blessed with everything My Beautiful Angel Queen of Jayeola."

justindarlin81:

"Sup with Ryan Taylor, Already clean mouth?"

gloryboy34512:

"cuppymusic If YOU cool with loving and being a WIFE on the internet YOU can leave it that way."

anita_emase:

"You are so beautiful."

gloryboy34512:

"@cuppymusic Shining BRIGHTER apparently."

