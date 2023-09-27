Different developments have been arising since the tragic death of late singer Mohbad earlier this month

Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo sparked reactions with claims that the singer's son belongs to one of his oppressors, Sam Larry

Actress Iyabo Ojo, has issued a stern warning to Olunloyo and vowed to settle scores with her after the investigation into Mohbad's death is concluded

Iyabo Ojo and Kemi Olunloyo have a bone to pick over her allegations against late singer Mohbad's wife and son, Liam.

Following claims by the journalist that Sam Larry, one of the people reported to have bullied Mohbad, is Liam's father, Iyabo Ojo has reacted.

Iyabo Ojo calls out journalist Kemi Olunloyo Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris/@c33_why/@Kemiolunloyo

The actress called out Olunloyo and vowed to make her pay for the statement after investigations about Mohbad's death concluded.

She also added that she hopes Kemi's delusional statements bail her out when the time comes.

She wrote:

"Agba urgent 2k...Your fans go donate, taya for you ........ wait ✋️ make we get #JusticeForMohbad finish ..... wa fe laa."

See Iyabo Ojo's post below:

Below is one of Kemi Oluloyo's claims about Mohbad's wife

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo's post

Fans and followers of the actress joined her in calling out the controversial journalist for constantly churning out controversial statements.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

fdeuhcxssdhb:

"Jokes apart, it’s obvious she has a personality disorder, which is a form of mental health."

dammie_470:

"Kemi Nah Alabosi she blocked me because I comment that she should stop distracting people with all this fake story but I open another account to curse her "

rymzo_101:

"She his a confused person, always like to go to the opposite side, Aunty Iyabo no be everybody you go dey reply some people no normal."

lulusmooth:

"Someone that said OBO late son is a girls, see someone that some Nigerians are slapping hand for "

faces_by_angela:

"This woman I such and idiotic drama queen.. a solid example of a bully. She bullies pple the run to cry wolf.. so pathetic."

anianifab:

"But what I don't get is iyabo supporting the woman not to do DNA??? If asking her to do DNA is not our business then fighting for justice for the family or raising fund for the little baby shouldn't be our business too... let everyone focus on there focus."

Source: Legit.ng