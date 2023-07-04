Popular Nigerian singer, Niyola, recently shared an emotional video of herself singing on social media

Celebrity couple, Adesua Etomi and Banky W, showed her love by dropping encouraging reactions on the post

This is coming shortly after rumours made the rounds that Banky had an affair with Niyola and got her pregnant

Talented Nigerian singer, Niyola, is once again in the news over her relationship with celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua Etomi.

Recall that the three celebrities made headlines for controversial reasons after unconfirmed rumours spread claiming that Niyola was Banky’s longtime mistress and that she finally got pregnant and refused to terminate it.

In a new development, Banky, Niyola and Adesua have shown that there is no bad blood between them with their recent display of support for each other.

Singer Niyola reacts as Adesua Etomi and Banky W comment on her music video. Photos: @niyola, @bankywellington

Niyola recently took to her official Instagram page to share a video of herself singing. It appeared to be a snippet from a much longer video.

The emotional clip quickly drew a series of comments from some of her celebrity colleagues and fans including Adesua Etomi and Banky W.

See the video below:

The celebrity couple were seen in Niyola’s comment section dropping words of encouragement for her.

While Banky hailed Niyola’s singing prowess, Adesua praised Niyola’s voice and noted that she is always supporting her.

See a screenshot of their comments below:

Niyola, Banky W and Adesua Etomi share kind words with each other amid cheating rumours. Photos: @niyola

Niyola reacts to Banky W and Adesua’s comment

Niyola had made it a point to reply to most of the positive comments on her video and the celebrity couple were not left out.

The music star acknowledged Banky and Adesua’s words of encouragement, further shutting down claims that all was not well between them.

To Banky she replied:

"@bankywellington Bankstar ❤️"

And to Adesua she replied:

"Thanks mama ❤️."

Nice one.

