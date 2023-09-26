As the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars show starts to wind up, Biggie, in his usual style, has pulled a massive surprise on the housemates

Video messages from the families of the housemates were shown to them, which left many of them emotional

Ilebaye, Ceec, Pere and Cross were all super hyped and emotional as they got to watch their dads, mums, sisters, and even drivers wish them well

Clips from an emotional moment on the Big Brother Naija show have gone viral online as housemates received heartwarming messages from their families and friends.

There were different reactions to the messages from the housemates. Ilebaye cried after receiving messages from her dad, mum, sister and friends.

Clip of housemates getting emotional after Biggie played them visual messages from their families. Photo credit: @assistantebukaa

She jumped up from the couch and got quite emotional.

Another trending reaction was that of Cross, who jumped over the couch and tossed around on the floor after seeing his sister and close pal wish him all the best.

Mercy Eke's driver sends her a support message

Meanwhile, Mercy Eke got the highest visual message as her mum, sister, aunt, and driver took time to send her words of solidarity and support.

Pere's brother and sister wished him well and told him to stay strong while using his childhood health condition as a motivation cue.

See different clips of housemate families sending them messages

See Pere's sister and brother wish him well:

Watch the moment Mercy Eke gets emotional as her mum charges her for the finale:

Cross' sister and friend send solidarity messages:

See Ilebaye's dad celebrate her and her mum's emotional note to her:

Watch Cee-C's family send her love and support:

See some of the reactions the clips stirred

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng from the clips:

@NjokuOnyi:

"Beauty runs in that family for real. See as him sister set, see his nephew na."

@jallah_diamond:

"Pere sister is a spec ❤️."

@Promise21037087:

"So pere decided to spread the fake accent to his entire family. Our nephew has a lovely voice too."

@Gracie_oguns:

"I remember during see Gobe, Biggie invited their loved ones to the house and told them to freeze till they all left. That’s cray cray ."

@echinonso682:

"My Igbo people but she no fit win ceec for life."

@KuffieMorgan:

"Mercy can actually identify her fans safe to say her fans are now her family. It's beautiful to see. Honestly, when she wins 120M, a lot of people will benefit from it."

@shorlah77:

"Hang in there bay girl it’s almost over."

@XollyMnyandu:

"I don't even know why I'm crying watching this I'm so touched by Baye's reaction."

@SymplyOSET:

"Wow. That's good. Family is over everything."

@monalisanetsai:

"Aww Ceec does not pretend Ceec will always be Ceec. Why am I tearing and smiling. Thank you Ceec dad."

Ilebaye over Mercy Eke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls an exclusive interview with BBNaija season 7 housemate Chizzy, where he shared reasons why he thinks Ilebaye is likelier to emerge winner of the All-Stars show ahead of Mercy Eke.

Chizzy noted that Ilebaye has more active fans and voters than Mercy Eke.

He also noted that since the All-Stars show kicked off, no other housemate has had the kind of social media growth/influencer Ilebaye got.

Source: Legit.ng