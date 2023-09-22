Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Davido garnered attention on social media for his presence at Mohbad’s candlelight service and Tribute concert

A video circulating online captured a somewhat awkward moment when the DMW boss declined a bottle of cold water offered by a young man

After delivering an energetic performance at the late singer’s concert, Davido was seen dabbing his sweat when the concerned fan extended his kindness

Davido refuses to collect cold bottle water at Mohbad's candlelight Credit: @davido, @iammohbad

The Unavailable crooner was spotted dabbing his sweat after his energetic performance at that late singer’s tribute concert when the devoted young man showed his concern with the kind gesture.

OBO, as he is fondly called, was polite with the rejection while the man in question went on to drink the water.

See the video below

Internet users react to Davido’s action at Mohbad’s candlelight service

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

wendu_xoxo:

"Make dem no go off another light ."

ochieyan1:

"Try nonsense with Davido make you see God ogun go kill you why you come Dey give am half water now that is open already Abeg rest ooh ."

princess_abena22:

"Everybody is a suspect ."

big_sodex001:

"Davido didn't just need water at that moment not that he rejected it."

iamemexapalara:

"You don forget say na water inside bottle dem first give mohbad ."

efe__riches:

"Baba quickly remember say na water dem give mohbad drink‍♂️."

mhiz.gold.568294:

"Man needs to protect himself at all regardless ooo I love that 001 for a reason ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

big_sodex001:

Sweet chills as Davido and Falz perform at Mohbad’s tribute concert

Videos circulating the internet from Mohbad's tribute night concert happening at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, left netizens in a chokehold.

Some poignant clips showed Falz and Davido performing in front of an enormous crowd at the late singer's last night of honour.

The rapper kept the crowd pumped up while calling for their loud voices to shout justice in response to the unfortunate events surrounding Mohbad's death.

Source: Legit.ng