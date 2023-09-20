The claim that some young people have attacked the home of Naira Marley over the death of Mohbad has been found to be false

One of the videos posted claiming to be the Marlian's boss's house was posted on YouTube by ABC7Chicago in March earlier this year

Other videos could not be traced but their sounds could be traced to a TikTok post in June 2021

Lekki, Lagos - The death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has continued to generate emotions among supporters and music lovers as different reports continued to analyze the cause of the death of the 27-year-old musician.

Some social media users have accused the colleagues of the singer of contributing to his untimely death.

Video of Naira Marley's home being attacked is false

Source: Twitter

The relationship between Mohbad and Naira Marley

Mohbad was a former signee of the Marlian Records owned by Naira Marley but in October 2022, the late singer alleged that the management of the Marlian House coordinated an assault on him and demanded that the manager should be changed.

After the death of Mohbad, some supporters of the singer accused the Marlian owner of causing the trauma that led to the death of the singer.

On Wednesday, September 13, a Tiktok user alleged that Naira Marley's house has been attacked by some young people in the Lekki area of Lagos State, sharing videos of the incident.

Some other users of the platform have shared videos suggesting that the house of Naira Marley was set on fire, while others claimed some young boys attacked the residence of the musician.

Videos showing Naira Marley's house attack was false

After subjecting the videos to keyframe analysis on INVAD, a plug-in for video verification and it was disclosed that the videos were taken from another event.

The video was shared by ABC7Chicago on YouTube on March 7 2023. It was a house on fire in Chicago, United States.

According to DUBAWA, other videos were subjected to Keyframe analysis on INVID, but there were no result of the but it was disclosed that the audio used in the video was repeated.

The origin of the audio in alleged on Naira Marley's house

The origin of the audio was traced to a TikTok account @9shankhan and the video was posted in June 2021 and several video that show the alleged attacks on Naira Marley's house used the same sound.

Also, the alleged attack on Naira Marley's house was never reported by any credible media.

Therefore, the claim that some young men attacked the home of the singer, Naira Marley, was nor credible.

