BBNaija star Kiddwaya recently trended online after a clip he shared on his page went viral

In the viral clip, Kiddwaya called out some men, who he described as disrespectful and shameless, for sitting on his Rolls Royce

The reality TV star noted that it was a bad habit among Nigerians who have a penchant for sitting on people's vehicles

Outspoken former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Kiddwaya recently stirred emotions online as a clip of him calling out some men who violated his car went viral.

Kiddwaya slammed the young men who violated his ride as being disrespectful and shameless in the trending clip.

Photos of Kiddwaya and two men sitting on his Rolls Royce. Photo credit: @kiddwaya/@instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

The BBNaija star from his hotel room recorded the two men sitting on his Rolls Royce in a deep conversation.

Rich kid doings

However, instead of the clip drawing sympathy from Nigerians, it only stirred more anger.

One fan said it wasn't new to see people sit on one's car, and he was sure Kiddwaya would have been a culprit at some point in his life.

But some netizens supported the reality TV star, noting his complaint was valid.

See Kiddwaya's viral clip about his Rolls Royce being violated:

Fans react to Kiddwaya's video

See some of the comments on Kiddwaya's clip about his Rolls Royce being violated:

@evelyn____xx:

"Maybe when you get down from the rolls, Royce, you’ll fold the car and put it in your pocket."

@djykmule_:

"Park ham inside room nah Rich kid."

@stanley_nweze:

"Even if no be Rolls Royce, car owners don’t like people sitting on their bonnet, it’s annoying FR."

@__tunmise__:

"Y’all are quick to abuse him, but if to say you get Rolls Royce, you go allow person sit down on top? Na Honda?"

@kenie_o:

"E be like say dem never use bombom press your bonnet enter before, it disfigures car."

@samutokawazaki:

"Of course they’ll troll him but ignore the fact that 2 supposedly sensible adults saw a Luxury car and decided that they should use it as a stool."

@stanbnx:

"Let the Poor sit."

@iamaccolade:

"You could have booked extra room for your RR."

Kiddwaya reveals why he's happy jury kicked him off BBN All-Stars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the ex-BBNaija housemate was delighted about his eviction from the All-Stars show.

Kidd revealed this during an interview, sharing that he was happy the jury kicked him out for Tolanibaj.

According to him, he already wanted out of the N120m race and is happy Tolani was up with him and will get to flourish on the show.

Source: Legit.ng